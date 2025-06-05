Emily Levy on her song cycle celebrating Bradford trade unionist Julia Varley

Mercury Songs has been composed by Emily Levy and Matthew Bourne for Bradford 2025 City of Culture's New Music Biennial.

Levy, who lives in Burley-in-Wharfedale, explains that the idea for the 15-minute song cycle emerged from a folk project that she and Bourne, a pianist and principal lecturer at Leeds Conservatoire, had been toying with for several years. “I got into trying to find folk songs with empowered female narratives because I realised that I didn’t know many,” she says. “Although I’ve always sung folk songs, they were just the archetypal woman-in-a-ditch or jilted lover narrative, so I did a research project finding contrary songs, of which there is a treasure trove and I realised there were ton s of them out there.”

They began recording them in lockdown, working remotely. “I’d record the vocals and then send them to him and he’d do a response to them and then send them back to me and I’d edit them, so we were trying to mess with the process as well as the musical world and put them somewhere less traditional and more subversive,” Levy says.

When the opportunity to present a project to Bradford 2025 came about, she came across the lifestory of Julia Varley and decided to “write a new song based on the ones I’d learnt about that was about a contemporary figure but using some of the storytelling devices”.

“I just thought she was completely fascinating,” she says of the 19th and 20th century activist who became a General Union of Textile Workers official at the age of 14 and later founded the Domestic Servants’ union and served on the general council of the Trade Union Congress. She was also twice jailed while campaigning for women’s suffrage and in 1931 was awarded an OBE.

“She lived her early life in Bradford and was truly formed by that and went to Birmingham and lived and worked there and internationally, but came back to Bradford to live with her sister before her death (in 1952). I came across these little nuggets in her story (from Varley’s archive at The University of Hull) about her dressing up in disguise and going to workhouses between Bradford and Liverpool and it really chimed with me with the traditional songs where you have women who dress up as men and go to sea or go on these voyages that they wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.”

Levy says the overall impression she got from reading Varley’s archives – which include poetry – was not just her religiousness but also her “steady kindness”. “She seemed to write to people of different status with the same tone of care and respect. It felt that she was very true to her principles of equality and not putting any weight in hierarchy or power structures. She never had a partner or children; a steely, self-contained presence was the impression I got.”

To tell her story through songs, Levy “boiled it down to a couple of instances and then we have a recording of someone speaking her words”. The lyrics of some of the songs refer to things that Varley said or stories she had told. “There’s one main song in the piece which tells of how she was inspired to join the suffragette movement and then a lot of the rest of it is fairly impressionistic. It’s trying to conjure the spirit of her quiet resistance and resilience.”

The song-cycle will be performed by a quintet that includes Levy and Bourne on Sunday. They will also perform it at the Southbank Centre in London on July 6. It will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and released by NMC Recordings.