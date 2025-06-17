Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officially known as the Arqiva Tower after the company that has owned it since the Independent Broadcasting Authority was privatised in 2005, the mast transmits a range of digital TV and radio stations over an area of 3,900 square miles.

It is a Grade II-listed structure and Yorkshire’s most prominent landmark, visible from as far away as the Humber and the Yorkshire Wolds.

The original mast began transmissions on November 3 1956, beaming programmes made by the newly created ITV commercial channel.

Emley Moor Mast

At that time it was less than half the current height. During its early years it carried the output of Granada TV on weekdays and ABC TV at weekends.

Following the reorganisation of commercial franchises, the new Leeds-based Yorkshire Television channel began transmitting its first programmes from Emley Moor on 29th July 1968.

The following year, just after 5pm on March 19 the mast suddenly collapsed.

An accumulation of ice was initially thought to have put too much stress on the structure but a committee of inquiry attributed it to a rare form of oscillation produced by the wind.