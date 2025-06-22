Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally: Hundreds flock to sun-soaked celebration of vintage engines and displays

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 15:29 BST
This weekend we did not only see the the hottest on record for 2025, so far, but also the return of the Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally.

Over the days Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22, Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally returned for 2025.

The weekend was perfect where the weather was concerned and hundreds were attracted to the event.

Over the weekend visitors got to see steam engines, tractors, car and stationary engines, as well as a number of displays from professional drivers and riders.

The Yorkshire Post’s photographer Simon Hulme went along to catch all the action on display.

These are the best pictures from his trip to Emley Moor Motor And Steam Transport Rally. Take a look below.

