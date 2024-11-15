Empress Building, Mexborough: Plan to turn gym inside historic ballroom into holiday accommodation

By Shannon Mower
Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:40 GMT
An application has been submitted to convert a gym above a historic Yorkshire ballroom into accommodation for the venue.

Plans have been submitted to Doncaster Council to convert the first floor of Mexborough’s Empress Building into 12 holiday lets.

Built in the 1920s, the Empress Building contains a historic ballroom and events space on its ground floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several businesses separately occupy parts of the building today, including a boxing gym on the first floor.

Empress BuildingEmpress Building
Empress Building

If approved, the boxing gym will be converted into 12 self-contained bedrooms containing en suite bathrooms to be let on a short-term basis.

The rooms will serve as accommodation for guests of the ballroom and events space as well as the wider area.

A supporting statement described the plans as “a unique offering that will benefit Mexborough town centre and promote bringing tourism into the area.”

So far, there have been no objections from council consultees in highways, waste management, design and conservation.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice