End of an era as last Mainmast barge sails following closure of landmark Isis Oil Mills

It’s a vision that never fails to delight – the sight of a working barge on a working river.

But Mainmast’s green and yellow barges will no longer be seen on the river Hull after December 20, following last week’s closure of Cargill’s seed crushing plant.

For two decades Hull-born Captain Tony Carty has been at the helm of the two barges which have ferried an incredible 2m tonnes of oil between the landmark 1912 built Isis Oil Mills site on Stoneferry and King George Dock.

In that time the river has been neglected, he says. With no dredging done in years, mud has been building up and every corner is hard to get round.

Date: 30th November 2022. Picture James Hardisty. STOCK..... Swinderby, a 44.52m long barge with the capacity to carry over 500 tons of oil, one of the last Mainmast barges to travel down the river Hull, enters the Humber Estuary before passing the another of Hull's iconic landmarks The Deep following the announcement of the closure of Cargill’s Hull rapeseed crushing plant in Hull, due to current market conditions.

With only JR Rix left on the riverside, Cargill’s closure effectively brings about the end of commercial barging on the river Hull.

"I didn't think it would happen – I was hoping it would see me out to retirement,” said Captain Carty.

Mainmast director Andy Sanders admits he had a lump in his throat as he drove to the site for the last time.

His father George started at the then Premier Oil and Cakemills as a transport clerk after National Service, retiring as director in charge in the 1980’s. His first journeys to the office were as a boy and he followed in his father’s footsteps working at the Ann Watson Street offices. He said: "I am intensely proud that the family connection with Hull and the oilseed industry has been continued through my son Edward working on the barges.

Date: 30th November 2022. Picture James Hardisty. STOCK..... One of the last Mainmast barges to travel down the river Hull after the announcement of the closure of Cargill’s Hull rapeseed crushing plant in Hull, due to current market conditions. Pictured Tony Carty, skipper of the Swinderby a 44.52m long barge with the capacity to carry over 500 tons.

"I take some solace that we have both been involved around the site to the end. Hopefully the listed building status will protect the silo building which has become such a recognized landmark and reminder of one of Hulls former industries and to me my own family history.”

It is also the end of an era for Cranswick-based BI Halder who have stored and moved oil seed rape to and from the Stoneferry plant for over 40 years.

Director Louise Halder said: “Taking it to Liverpool or Erith in London (where there are processing facilities) obviously adds to the carbon footprint. It’s something that’s been there for Hull for a lot of years. It’s part of Hull’s history. It affects hauliers, farmers, which all in turn affects the local economy.”

The Cargill site is well known at Christmas because of the Santa on the roof. Local historian Mike Covell’s dad Mick, who worked there for years, used to make the trip up the silo every year to make sure it was lit.

Date: 30th November 2022. Picture James Hardisty. STOCK..... One of the last Mainmast barges to travel down the river Hull after the announcement of the closure of Cargill’s Hull rapeseed crushing plant in Hull, due to current market conditions. Pictured (left to right) Edward Sanders, one of the barge crew members and the son of Andy Sanders, the owner of the barge company Mainmast onboard Swinderby a 44.52m long barge with the capacity to carry over 500 tons of oil.

Mike remembers going to the top and seeing how big the Santa was and the magnificent views across the city.

Some of the buildings on the site could now face demolition. “There’s very few mills left standing in Hull. Obviously we lost several in WW2 and in later years as processes changed we lost a lot more.

