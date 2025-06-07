Esme Church

A blue plaque has been unveiled in Bradford’s historic Little Germany to honour a “powerhouse of British Theatre.”

Esmé Church was an actor and director who founded the Northern Theatre School on Chapel Street, training future stars like Billie Whitelaw, Edward Petherbridge, and Robert Stephens.

Church was born in 1893 in London, where she found fame on the stage.

She moved to Bradford and became Artistic Director of Bradford Playhouse from 1944 to 1950.

In her time in the city she championed regional theatre, established the Northern Theatre School, and mentored a generation of actors who would go on to national prominence.

On Friday a blue plaque remembering Church’s achievements was unveiled by Historic England at 26 Chapel Street, the former home of the theatre school.

The blue plaque was unveiled by Esmé and Carys Durham, Church’s great-great-great nieces, and other members of her family were also present.

At the ceremony on Friday, Lord Neil Mendoza, Chair of Historic England said: “Bradford seems to be the epicentre of the planet when it comes to culture at the moment.”

He told those in attendance that this was a National blue plaque – it has only been in recent years when such plaques were introduced outside of the London area.

Referring to Church, he said: “It is so important we tell this story.”

Megan Wilson from Bradford Playhouse, described Church as a “powerhouse of British theatre” adding: “She helped shape this community.”

She told those in attendance that Church had roles in the Old Vic, the National Shakespeare Company and on Broadway, before she made the “surprising move” to come to Bradford.

She added: “Esme transformed this area of the city into a theatrical area of excellence. It isn’t just about the famous names, it is about the lives she touched.”

She said her theatre school offered working class people of Bradford a “glimpse into a bigger world.”

When asked about the significance of the Blue Plaque, Lord Mendoza said: “We want to restore the balance between men and women. There are some great stories out there that need to be celebrated.

“She would have been quite a well-known figure in her day, even if she isn’t as well known now. For a woman at that time to be an artistic director of an established theatre was pioneering.

“So many famous actors came out of that theatre school.

“It is great that this is coming during the City of Culture year – it is doing what it is meant to be doing by bringing more focus to the city.”

Esme Durham said: “I’m named after her – I’ve been told about her but I’ve not had as much detail about her as I’ve heard this week.”

The pair said the artistic gene had been passed down the family, with many of her relatives having a love of drama and creativity.