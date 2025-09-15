Ethel Haythornthwaite and Alford Gardner: 'Why I'm bringing to life tales of Yorkshire unsung heroes'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Oswin Baker never hears another history show about Winston Churchill again, it won’t be soon enough. “Don’t get me wrong, he’s incredibly important. But I realised that I was simply bored of listening to the same old history about the same old people, so we set about trying to change things.”

Oswin is the brainchild of Trapped History, a podcast which aims to bring back to life the stories of ‘forgotten’ people who have changed society for the better. Since launching three years ago, it has featured dozens of ‘unsung heroes’ not typically covered in school curriculums, from singers, to scientists, as well as soldiers, artists and record-breakers.

Now, for the first time, two Yorkshire pioneers are due to be in the spotlight. Next season, the podcast will feature the tales of Alford Gardner, Windrush pioneer and co-founder of Britain’s first Caribbean cricket club, and countryside campaigner Ethel Haythornthwaite.

Alford Gardner is to be featured on the Trapped History podcast.

“The thing which spoke to me about both these people is that Yorkshire is integral to their lives,” says Oswin, who is based in London. “It's not just the place where they happen to live or happen to have been born or whatever. The space and the place of Yorkshire is written into both of their stories.”

Oswin, who studied history at the University Edinburgh, first heard of Alford after his passing last year at the age of 98. Alford was one of the last surviving passengers of the Empire Windrush and worked to break down racial barriers by setting up Britain’s first Caribbean cricket club. He was praised by the England and Wales Cricket Board after his death, which said he “did so much for the black cricketing community in this country”.

Alford set up the club in Leeds in 1948 – three months after arriving in the UK from Jamaica on the HMT Empire Windrush. He was 22 years old when he boarded the ship in Kingston with his brother Gladstone before they and hundreds of Caribbean migrants who were called on to rebuild post-war Britain disembarked the ship in Essex.

Alford had also served in the RAF as an engineer and motor mechanic during the Second World War. "He was posted to Yorkshire and he met a Yorkshire lass, a woman called Norma, and fell in love with her,” Oswin says. “The war ends. He's repatriated. But he wants to come back. He wants to be back with Norma. And when the Windrush docks in Jamaica, he jumps at the chance, clambers on board, and makes his way back to Britain...The thing for me about his story is that it's defined by Windrush, but it is so much bigger than Windrush. It is a story about love and about someone finding their place. And that place that they found was Yorkshire.”

Oswin Baker, who runs the Trapped History podcast.

Ethel’s story is also rooted in place. She dedicated her life to preserving the South Yorkshire countryside for the enjoyment of all, leading environmental campaigns to protect green spaces from development. Her work helped to pave the way for Sheffield’s Green Belt status and the designation of Britain’s first National Park – the Peak District.

Oswin first came across her in 2021 after 95 Peak District hills were named Ethels in tribute to her work. “I was like who is Ethel and why have they called these hills Ethels?,” the 55-year-old says. “She became totally wedded to an idea, which really took hold in the interwar years in Britain, of the importance of the countryside, that people had been so traumatised by war and industrial living and there was a very strong movement to breathe air back into people's lungs.”

“Growing up in Sheffield, Ethel felt that the city was this industrial nightmare in a way of factories spewing smoke over people. And she saw the countryside as this haven, almost a spiritual place for her.”

Earlier this year, Ethel was featured on the Trapped History Instagram, which Oswin launched during the Covid pandemic in 2020. The podcast, which he presents with co-host Carla O’Shaughnessy, followed two years later, and, as a cosy team of three, Oswin, Carla and their engineer MK Lee record each episode together at the studio of a local youth centre in Islington.

Every episode, Oswin and Carla are joined by a special guest with a unique perspective or insight into the featured changemaker. Guests also nominate their own suggestions for historic people they believe deserve recognition, who are either promoted by the podcast on social media or produced as a separate mini episode. “I've got a list as long as both of my arms and my co-host's arms of all the people who we would like to feature,” Oswin chuckles. “Often it is a story which I suddenly hear a little bit about but I've never heard of before.”

Having worked for more than 30 years as a social researcher, Oswin has often focused on understanding the lives of ‘ignored’ and marginalised people. He says he likes to be “challenged by history” and hear stories which aren’t necessarily always “comfortable”. "Most of the time we're telling stories of women,” he says, “or we're telling stories of people of colour, we're telling stories who've been forgotten and written out of history because of their sexuality, their age, their class background. And it has been a really wonderful thing to do.”

“History can sometimes seem so alien and literally so distant – it's in the past,” he adds. “But actually history is about you, it's about me, it's about people like us doing the things which we do, experiencing the things which we experience, feeling the things which we feel, but maybe 100 or 150 years ago. And I think that those stories connect us to history and connect us to our communities.”