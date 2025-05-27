Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clang of chisels echoed through Halifax Minster as 120 of Europe’s finest stone carvers gathered in the 12th century church for a fast-paced, dust-filled contest of technical prowess, creative flair and sheer physical stamina.

This year’s European Stone Festival brought together seasoned professionals and emerging talents for a thrilling live showcase of one of the oldest surviving crafts.

As for the choice of town to host the festival, that came during a discussion over beer.

Vitus Amadeus Matz from Denmark carves his piece in the 2025 European Stone Carving Festival, held this year in the churchyard at Halifax Minster. Credit: Asadour Guzelian

In 2018, at the close of the festival in Trondheim, Norway, Helen Jukes, of the West Riding Stone Carving Association (WRSA) made a half-serious, beer-fuelled promise to bring the event to Halifax.

Seven years later, that offhand remark has come to life, with Halifax Minster transformed into a hive of hammers, mallets and flying stone chips.

“It was one of those bleary ideas you’d usually forget,” Ms Jukes said. “And here we are – 120 carvers, 16 hours, and a lot of limestone dust in the air!”

The WRSA, based at Shaw Lodge Mills, Halifax, is a collective of hobbyist carvers led by Ms Jukes and her brother, John Swift.

Laura Larisch from Germany carves her piece in the 2025 European Stone Carving Festival, held this year in the churchyard at Halifax Minster. Credit: Asadour Guzelian

Founded in 2010, the group champions the value of traditional hand skills with a down-to-earth motto: “Hand tools, hard graft and big cups of tea.” Their mission is to keep stone carving alive and relevant in the 21st century.

The Minster proved an ideal venue for this year’s theme: Myths and Legends. Over the course of two days, visitors watched as gods, gargoyles, beasts and fantastical figures emerged from blocks of limestone.

Some carvers approached their work with painstaking precision; others improvised freely, letting imagination guide their tools.

But the rules are strict: hand tools only, no power assistance, and the work must be completed on-site within 16 hours.

Judges,carvers, and members of the public voted for the winning piece, which was judged on technical execution and creative interpretation.

While the competition is fierce, the festival’s ethos extends beyond the pursuit of victory.

The event serves as a vibrant reminder of stone carving’s enduring role in heritage conservation, sacred architecture, and public art – and of its potential to inspire new generations.

“There’s something profoundly human about working with stone,” said one participant from Belgium. “It slows you down. It demands respect.”

This year's event united apprentices with cathedral masons, contemporary artists with restorers of medieval churches.

“This is about excellence, yes – but it’s also about visibility,” Ms Jukes explained. “Too often, carvers work high on scaffolds or out of sight. Here, the public can see what we do — up close, in real time.”

With crowds flocking to the Minster, phones raised and faces transfixed, it's clear the spectacle struck a chord.