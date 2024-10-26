Ever wondered who made the Countdown teapot ? Well we paid a visit to the North Yorkshire pottery where novelty teapots is their bread and butter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kettle is on and the staff down tools for their mid-morning brew. Only today is no ordinary tearoom break, for in the centre of the table sits a chocolate cake decorated with candles and ready to be sliced in honour of birthday girl, Charlotte.

Amidst the bonhomie, I discover it is a milestone celebration and, befitting a Yorkshire-based company, the warm liquid poured into the assembled mugs is the elixir for which this county is renowned – tea. Refreshingly, in the kitchen there is no scrabbling around for mis-matched cups in cupboards or teapots to serve, for over the years this team of professional potters have created quite an impressive collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Jobling, who shares the role of production manager at Ceramic Inspirations in the picture postcard market town of Leyburn, North Yorkshire, with Liz Porter, estimates in the early days they were producing around 40,000 teapots a year. While the buoyancy of the novelty teapot trade may have dwindled somewhat down the decades, they are still turning out over 5,000. Famous brands, from condiments to confectionary, camper vans, culinary appliances, musical instruments, trains, you name it and the team have more than likely transformed it into a teapot.

Ceramacist Karen Jobling with the Coundown teapot made by Ceramic Inspirations in The Pottery based in Leyburn. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Perhaps the most identifiable design within the company’s ceramic range, amounting to up to 100 different designs, is dedicated to the classic AGA cooker. Styled in some of the traditional AGA colours – black, blue, cream, red and green, the AGA style teapot ranges are topped with what Karen refers to as ‘sprigs’ individually handmade miniature decorations.

The kettle sitting on top of the range is a mainstay among the themes such as English Breakfast featuring a frying pan with bacon, egg and sausages flanked by a tin of beans and a bottle of Tomato Ketchup, and the British Sunday Lunch, the resting roast sitting beside a tray of daintily detailed Yorkshire puddings. A Union Jack towel wrapped around the drying rail adds the finishing touch to the delicate detail. There are Limited Edition teapots too – the Orient Express Tea Car and an Italian inspired AGA style teapot blends a taste of the Mediterranean, Italian accessories, pizza, pepper grinder and Pasta Machine, with this English culinary classic. The Globe is an impressive map topped with telescope and compass – it is also Karen’s favourite, along with the Lyles Golden Syrup teapot topped with the obligatory spoon – Liz’s choice too. Pianos accessorised with lamps and stools; musicians cases topped with instruments; Espresso machines – apparently one of the most popular among the range - bath tubs and sewing machines have been given a ceramic makeover.

Ornamental yet practical, each piece has been carefully crafted in a lengthy process which begins with slip casting. Karen explains liquid clay is poured into the moulds. The plaster absorbs the water out of the slip and the excess is poured away. The mould is then left to dry. The skin formed on the inside produces the pottery piece which is sponged and fettled. A further drying stage is followed by bisque firing in the oven ready for hand painting or glazing depending on the required finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fionn Kirton, one of the youngest members of the team, is mainly involved in slip casting. The A’ level art student has been with the company for five years. “I like the creative side of it. I like the variation because we all do a little bit of everything.” Karen explains each piece is created from earthenware clay. “It is the most versatile for us and suits what we do.”

An AGA teapot made by Ceramic Inspirations in The Pottery based in Leyburn. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Painting is the next stage in the process – a skilful job fulfilled by the aforementioned birthday girl, Charlotte. Picking up a floral decorated teapot from a mobile shelving rack, Karen explains how the transparent colours on the hand-painted flowers are initially underglazed. “Then you glaze it after that and fire it again.” A splash of vibrance can be achieved by throwing the paint as Karen indicates with the beautiful navy blue splatter design teapot.

Karen explains how the different glazes are chosen for the specific effects they achieve. Pointing out the lustre and bloom achieved with Rockingham Glaze, Karen says: “Rockingham glaze achieves a wood effect for the piano and desk teapots.” Decorative transfers are added during the finishing process.

“It takes two and a half to three weeks from a bag of clay to the finished product,” says Liz, whose role in the finishing department involves ensuring the teapots and other products they create are perfect; packaged and dispatched to their destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen, one of the longest serving employees, joined the company after studying A’ Level Ceramics. Before moving to the current purpose-built Tea Pottery in Leyburn Business Park, the business operated on a converted farm in the Yorkshire Dales when it was originally set up as Swineside Ceramics in 1978 by designers Martin and Judy Bibby.

Detail on the AGA teapot made by Ceramic Inspirations in The Pottery based in Leyburn. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

The couple, who retired 20 years ago, came up with many of the company’s iconic designs. “Martin and Judy did a lot of the designs and, as designers, you look at everyday things that are around you. That is where a lot of the designs came from,” explains Karen.

Interpreting those designs into teapots has provided a pleasurable profession for Karen whose knowledge has developed day to day through her hands-on role. “The knowledge I have is just from doing this for years and years. If you don’t know you ask somebody,” says Karen. Aside from her passion for pottery, Karen enjoys sport. She played cricket and golf for England and expresses her gratitude for a job which enabled her to continue her sporting pursuits. “There are reasons why you fall into things. I have played a lot of sport and it allowed me to work and have the winter off because I used to go on cricket tours when I was younger. It accommodated that,” says Karen.

The mobile racks are stacked with colourful pottery classics, but, in a quiet corner of the production department, one particular teapot caught my eye. It is perhaps the most famous teapot of all to be produced here. According to Liz, their association in producing the iconic Countdown clock teapot presented to the winner of the popular TV programme came through the late journalist and TV presenter, Richard Whiteley, who fronted the Channel Four quiz show for many years, and lived close by. A similar Countdown clock can be seen on Channel Four’s comedic panel quiz show ‘Eight out of 10 cats.’ Both teapots are exclusively designed and supplied for the programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also work with Cardew Design and renowned designer, Paul Cardew including an exclusive Alice in Wonderland themed teapot range. Diversification in recent years has led to the team expanding the range. Tableware and nibble bowls, butter dishes, spoon and teabag rests and hanging decorations – red and green wellington boots, which they supply to the James Herriott museum, the visitor attraction in Thirsk, Yorkshire-themed teapots and mugs are among the decorative pieces with a practical purpose displayed in their on-site shop where from Easter to October tourists can embark on a pottery tour.

“It’s nice to have something at the end of the week, what you can see and what you have done. Every day is different,” says Karen.