Experts to investigate mysterious Roman burials found in Yorkshire

Mysterious rites and rituals surrounding Roman burials are to be explored by experts in York with funding for a new £1m project.

Researchers from York University are to investigate a curious funeral custom from third and fourth century Yorkshire, where liquid gypsum was poured over clothed bodies in coffins.

The three-year project is supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), and aims to shed light on those whose bodies were given this "elite" treatment.

What it created was a 'negative cavity' that perfectly preserved the position and contours of the dead, with imprints of their shrouds, clothing and footwear.

Members of the team inspect a fragmentarily preserved gypsum burial in a stone coffin from Pollington

Researchers say it is not yet clear why - or for whom - this ritual was chosen. But, with traces of aromatic resins found from the Mediterranean and Arabia, it is believed they had a high status.

Prof Maureen Carroll, from York University's Archaeology Department, said such customs are also known in Roman Italy, France and Germany.

Working with Heritage360, they can create a 3D scan of the bodies from the negative imprints to reproduce the burials in intricate detail.

"These enable us in a most spectacular way to see or reimagine the dead for the first time since the lids on the coffins were closed almost 2000 years ago," she said.

There are at least 64 such burials of this type recorded in and around York. More than 20, from Doncaster-Pollington, Castleford, and Sherburn in Elmet, will now be studied.

Prof Michelle Alexander, also from the university, said teams hope to determine the age, gender, health and genetic ancestry of those involved - and to find out if they are locals or if they brought this "striking custom" with them from far away lands. Chemists can trace any fragments of costly resins, such as frankincense from Arabia.

Once completed, the university hopes to work with York Museums Trust, Heritage Doncaster, Wakefield Museum, and MAP Archaeological Practice to make findings public.

Andrew Woods, senior curator at the Yorkshire Museum, said collections already house some incredible finds.