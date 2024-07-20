Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced a series of free events for Heritage Open Days this September.

There are station tours at picturesque Goathland, known as Hogsmeade Station in the first Harry Potter film, and then a chance to step back in time at the 1930s-themed Pickering Station.

A 'volunteer voices' exhibition, meanwhile, unearths the stories of dedication and camaraderie spanning five decades at this heritage railway. Then there are the archives, exploring old images, and catching a rare glimpse inside locomotion sheds.

The NYMR is once again preparing for the annual Heritage Open Days which runs from 6th - 15th September 2024 - and free to attend. Pictured David Hardwick, Joint archivist and volunteer at the NYMR holding a station clock which is on loan from the National Railway Museum, (NRM) in York. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Macey Palmer, learning and interpretation officer, said there is all sorts to discover, for those interested in everything from architecture to history.

"What makes this so exciting is it's not 'just' locomotives, it's exploring the culture and heritage of NYMR," she said. "It really does dive deep into all different kinds.

"It very much is a 'behind the scenes' look at all the different elements of what we do, that visitors don't normally get to see. It is a really unusual experience."

The NYMR, as Britain’s most popular heritage railway, carries some 300,000 unique passengers every year. It is one of Yorkshire’s busiest visitor attractions.

David Hardwick, Joint archivist and volunteer at the NYMR looking at an old map of Pickering Station. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Heritage Open Days is a national festival, running September 6 to 15. Brought by the National Trust, with support from the People's Postcode Lottery, this 10-day festival is to shine a light on heritage treasures across the region and beyond. This is a celebration of England's "rich history of industry and invention", and events are all free to attend.

At the NYMR, a not-for-profit charity with a focus on education and the operations of a living museum, work aims to share the impact of a coal-fired railway.

There is more for the Open Days, be it in carriage restorations or a tour of wagon maintenance sheds, a board games night or exploring where the locomotives are stored.There is also a signal box demonstration, with Victorian games, and a history talk exploring the development of the Whitby - Pickering line through to the Beeching cuts and NYMR.

Finally, the archives are to opened once more, featuring over 8,000 objects from rolling stock to signs, notices, maps, drawings, lamps and ticket machines.One of the greatest highlights, said Ms Palmer, may be in the treasure trove of old photographs here."We've got a really great photograph collection which hasn't been digitised - there's some really wonderful images," she said, adding: "It's an 'eclectic' collection."

The open events are hugely popular, and many last year were fully booked.