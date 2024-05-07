Exploring the sounds of the Yorkshire Dales with new Soundscapes 'dome' installation in Skipton

To composer Ben Crick, working with immersive media artist Michaela French, Soundscapes shares the diverse scenery of the Dales.

A violin might capture the sound of a breeze, or the dance of light on the water, he said, alongside 360° videography footage to bring scenes to life.

Mr Crick is conductor of North Yorkshire's only professional orchestra, Skipton Camerata, which performs the original orchestral composition for Soundscapes.

Jonny Walton / Kaptur Creative

He said: “My hobby has always been caving, climbing, and walking. What I wanted was to take people on a musical journey to these places they might not otherwise see.

"So, I’ve created a musical portrayal of what it feels like to be there. We hope to lift audiences, and transport them via the beauty of nature and the power of music."

Classical music and nature are proven to boost wellbeing. Studies show classical music can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and even boost immunity and memory. Research around the BBC’s Planet Earth series has also found that even watching nature o n our screens can help with anxiety.

A team of creatives designed the dome, led by experts from Northumbria University's architecture department. The idea first came from a project combining Mr Crick’s music with footage of the Yorkshire Dales in virtual reality headsets, which received hugely positive responses.

Jonny Walton / Kaptur Creative

Katie Peacock, with volunteer group Exclusively Inclusive that trialled the headsets, said: “It’s not easy for a lot of people to get into the countryside but this unique approach removes those physical barriers. I saw people responding to places they hadn’t seen in decades, and people who might struggle with anxiety, begin to relax.

"It genuinely transported people."