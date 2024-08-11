Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Cathcart was a pioneer, holding what were at the time very modern ideas about the place of women in society, she pursued a career in teaching, becoming a schoolmistress at Quarry Mount School before attending Darlington Training College in 1905.

This week her descendants travelled to the Leeds Discovery Centre this week, where they viewed their precious family heirloom, donated to the museum by Lily’s daughters Bessie, Jean and Isabel in the early 1970s.

The dress, worn on her wedding day in September 1910, was filled with weights, designed to give it a fashionable “scroop” or rustling noise.

Lily’s granddaughter, Jennifer Slater, was shown the fragile garment alongside her own daughter, Christina Bromley, as well as Lily’s great-great-grandchildren, Alexander and Emmeline

Remarkably, it still even has several tiny pieces of confetti from the wedding day embedded in its delicate embroidery.

A classic example of the elegant style of the time, the dress is made of cream silk satin with a silk chiffon pleated overlay. Its high stand collar is trimmed with lace, extremely fashionable for the

period, and the front of the dress is decorated with silver beads.

Born at Scott Hall Farm in the Potternewton area of Leeds in 1884, family records show Lily was an active and passionate supporter of the Suffrage movement.

She married her husband Charles at Buslingthorpe Church.

She was a devoted mother to her three daughters, encouraging them to pursue equal pay advising them to “get your certificates and qualifications, and then you can live an independent life, and be dependent on no man.”

Lily died in April 1969 at the age of 85, but her values lived on through her daughters and eight grandchildren, seven of whom followed in her footsteps and became teachers.

Jennifer, who was the last person to put the dress on before it was donated to the museum, said: “It’s wonderful to see my grandmother’s dress again and it brings back a lot of memories. It’s extraordinary to think what she accomplished in her life and teaching career, particularly when much of what she did would have been so unusual for women at that time.

“To me, she was always just granny, a lovely, kind woman who I would enjoy spending time with as a child. But looking at the women in our family today, it would certainly seem that the values of independence and equality she instilled in her daughters have been passed down to each of us and I’m sure she’d be very proud.”