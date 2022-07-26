Applicants have been granted permission to change the use of Home Farm, a two storey farmhouse and Home Farm Cottages, into short-term residential lets, through Airbnb.

An officer report states that the rooms will be let for no more than two weeks and no less than two nights.

The properties, known as the Home Farm Complex, forms part of Northern College located at Wentworth Castle, and were previously used as student accomidation.

Wentworth Castle, near Barnsley

The report states that the applicant sought permission to change the use of the complex, which contains 24 en-suite bedrooms, from a residential institution, used by students, to short term residential lets for guests.

Permission was granted for the scheme by Barnsley Council in June.

Stainborough Parish Council raised a number of concerns, including “inappropriate development of a heritage site”; “Impact on the village from group bookings”; and “noise and disorderly behaviour in a village setting”

Two residents also raised concerns, on the grounds of increased traffic and pressure on parking; potential impact on listed buildings; and loss of privacy.

The officer report states: “Some of the neighbouring residents and the parish council have raised concerns with the proposed use, potential clientele and the management of the units.

“The applicants have stated they do not intend the units to be used for large groups, this will be made clear on the booking website, and due diligence has been completed in terms of the intended letting company.

“Any anti-social behaviours would be dealt with, in the same way we would deal with our student behaviour; it would be addressed immediately or where serious concerns are envisaged/displayed the police may be contacted.

“We do not, however, envisage disruptive behaviour as Airbnb have hosting standards, alongside a code of conduct for behaviour which includes reporting portals for members to report any noise or disturbances.

“It should also be noted that the college would keep operating on the site and Wentworth Castle and its associated grounds host events and operate as a visitor attraction, as such, there is already a level of noise and activity generated within the immediate area.

“The majority of guests would purely be tourists to the area looking for overnight accommodation.

“A total of 24 parking spaces are to be allocated for the proposed residential letting use and these are to be provided within the existing large college car park.