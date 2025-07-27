Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is suggested that the place name is derived from Old Norse and means bridge by the ferry. In the Domesday book of 1086, it appears as Ferie and as Ferybrig in 1198.

During March 1461, a War of the Roses battle took place in the area between the Yorkists under the Earl of Warwick and Lancastrians led by Lord Clifford, and Lord Neville.

Following on from this was a bloody battle which took place at the nearby Towton.

Ferrybridge Power Station with John Carr bridge in foreground. Peter Tuffrey collection

A bridge over the River Aire at Ferrybridge on the Old Great North Road, and dating back, it is submitted, to at least the 12th century, had been replaced several times before the turn of the 18th century.

An advertisement appeared in January 1797 inviting architects to present designs for a new structure.

In The Life and Work of John Carr of York (2000), author Brian Wragg states that Carr designed a bridge for the location in 1765 but it lasted just 30 years.

Carr’s design for a replacement, with three arches (one of 62ft 6in and two of 54ft 6in), was accepted. The building work was carried out under the supervision of Bernard Hartley and completed in 1804.

The chimney stacks and boiler house are demolished at Ferrybridge Power Station, Ferrybridge. August 2021.

A new canal from the River Aire at Ferrybridge, to Goole – an Embryo town – was opened on Thursday July 20, 1826.

One report said that at two o’clock in the morning an immense number of spectators assembled at Ferrybridge to witness the departure of the opening procession.

It consisted of four fly boats fitted for passenger accommodation and decorated with national flags; appropriate banners, attended by several bands of music; and followed by a train of between 40 and 50 sail of vessels, loaded with merchandise, which had been assembled at the Ferrybridge entrance.

An article on the Ferrybridge Tumulus from December 29, 1866, gave details of recent archaeological excavations on the site.

Ferrybridge new bridge John Carr bridge in background 4 Feb 1967

These occurred in 1811, 1863 and 1866 and it was explained: ‘The Tumulus was situated on rising ground in the “Roundhill Field” above the river, a natural outbreak of the limestone having been selected – just as on the wolds and moors the burial mounds of the same period all occupy prominent positions. The remains of the mound were 54 feet diameter and seven feet high, but the tumulus had originally been a great deal larger’.

The site was later destroyed.

Ferrybridge was connected to the railway system in 1882.

It was located on the Swinton & Knottingley Railway, which had opened in 1879 and built jointly by the Midland and North Eastern Railways.

Ferrybridge for Knottingley station. Peter Tuffrey collection

Norman Ellis in West Yorkshire Railway Stations (1989) writes that the railway was basically intended as a Sheffield-York short cut.

He adds that the main Ferrybridge station building was attractive. A sleeper crossing was later replaced by a footbridge. The facility closed in 1965.

The days of Ferrybridge’s association with stage coaches is fondly recalled by Tom Bradley in The Old Coaching Days in Yorkshire (1889).

He says that the importance of Ferrybridge as a great coaching centre was shown from the fact of it being the junction on the great main road where the principal coaches branched off on their several routes: the Edinburgh coaches by Tadcaster to York, the Glasgow, Carlisle, and Newcastle coaches by Aberford, and the Leeds coaches by Peckfield Bar.

Bradley mentions three old coaching houses at Ferrybridge, the Greyhound, the Angel and the Swan.

The Angel, he argues was the most important and continues: ‘[It] was a great rambling building or series of buildings with no particular architectural pretensions, and an endless amount of stabling, coach houses, chaise-houses, domiciles for postboys, horse keepers, helpers, &c, at the back’.

Ferrybridge construction at Aire & Calder canal. Peter Tuffrey collection

Articles concerning a Ferrybridge pottery industry appeared occasionally throughout the 19th century and into the 20th century.

Those involved included companies run by William Tomlinson, Lewis Woolf, Sefton & Brown, T. Brown & Sons, Kingston Pottery, and Perkes Ceramic Group. A remarkable story concerning the West Riding Potteries, Ferrybridge was revealed on December 29, 1913.

For some time, the company had missed goods on a considerably large scale. Several days earlier, the police made a raid on a number of houses occupied by suspected employees, with the result that five people were arrested and large quantities of stolen property recovered.

The accused were brought up at Pontefract, and the enormous array of pots, plates, dishes, etc arrayed on the solicitors’ table gave the place the appearance of a wholesale pot shop.

A major development for Ferrybridge occurred on Tuesday October 22, 1927 when the first section of a new power station, erected by the Yorkshire Electric Power Company, was opened for public inspection by the Chairman (Arthur G. Lupton), and the directors of the company.

Ferrybridge was the company’s third generating station, the others being situated at Thornhill, near Dewsbury, and at Barugh, near Barnsley. The site was chosen with particular regard to the supply of water and cheap coal, having an area of 135 acres.

The waterways of the Aire & Calder and other Navigations enabled coal to be brought along them from South and West Yorkshire in barges to the Company’s wharf on the site, at a cost little in excess of the pithead price.

Further developments on the site took place in the ensuing years. But, whilst a major development was being carried out in 1965 serious disruption was caused on November 1, by a wild westerly gale, called ‘Pauline’.

About 2,500 men were employed on the construction of what was to be Europe’s largest power station.

Whilst they were having their morning tea break, the gale blew down a 350-foot cooling tower under construction, followed almost immediately by the collapse of two other similar towers.

If the workmen had been inside, hardly any could have survived. The towers cost about £290,000 to erect.

By the end of July 1967, the southbound carriageway on the new flyover bridge over the River Aire at Ferrybridge (A1 trunk road) ‘would be ready to open’ said the West Riding police.

For a time, it would carry two-way traffic and continue to do so until the bridge assumed its intended function of carrying north and southbound traffic on dual carriageways.

During construction work to upgrade the A1 to motorway standard between Darrington in West Yorkshire and Dishforth in North Yorkshire in 2003, a major discovery was unearthed at Ferrybridge.

An excavation carried out by Oxford Archaeology North on behalf of the Highways revealed a chariot burial with a single inhumation dated to the second to fourth centuries.

A spokesperson from the archaeological unit said: ‘Insights gained from this latest discovery will make a significant addition to our understanding of the burial rites of the period…’.

The remains of the chariot comprised two wheels whose iron tyres survived in good condition.

The Yorkshire Archaeological & History Society website reveals that forensic analysis established that the skeleton was that of a man aged 30-40 about 1.7m (5ft 9in.) in height.

David Orton wrote in the Theoretical Archaeological Journal March 2007: ‘This is an interesting discovery in itself since the site lies well outside the usual distribution Arras Culture chariot burials in East Yorkshire, although an example was excavated even further afield near Edinburgh in 2001’.

Orton mentions that also discovered was an enormous assemblage of bones found deposited in the upper fill of the ditch around the burial.

A total of 12,779 fragments were recovered. Of these 2,807 definitely derived from cattle.

Initially, it was thought the site was the remains of a large sacrificial feast indicating the high status of the man buried with the chariot. Later, tests proved this was not the case.