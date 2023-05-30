Finghall Barrel Push: All the best pictures from one of Yorkshire's most unusual competitions

It is one of Yorkshire’s most unusual competitions.

But that doesn’t stop the locals coming out in force to take part, watch and cheer on the competitors taking part in the traditional Finghall Barrel Push.

The Finghall Barrel Push has seen locals push a barrel along its main street for almost three decades, before it moved to its new location, which sees competitors push the heavy barrel up a hill.

Finghall held its annual May bank holiday event behind the Queen's Head pub. The annual event has been going since 1986, and has raised more than £100,000 for local and national charities. This year’s hosen charities were The Addington Fund, Golden Tots Crakehall and Huntington’s Disease Association, while a number of local charities, including the Swaledale Mountain Rescue, received donations.

Trophies are handed out in various categories, including men, women and children over 12, to reward them for pushing the 18-gallon beer barrel uphill on what is a stamina-sapping course.

The village came alive in the sunny weather as stalls and attractions lined the streets, while a classic car display and vintage fire engines were also on show.

Here are the best pictures from the event, held near Leyburn.

Barrel Push Competitors take part in the Barrel Push at Finghall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th May 2023

Crowds Crowds watch the Barrel Push at Finghall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th May 2023

Barrel Push at Finghall Competitorspushing an 18-gallon beer barrel uphill on a stamina-sapping course. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th May 2023

Charity The event has raised more than £100,000 for charities over the years. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 29th May 2023

