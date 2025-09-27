Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday is supposedly a day of rest. When most are switching off from the daily demands of the workplace, the door to Henry Jackson’s workshop is open for there is no time to down tools when there are commissions to create.

Located in the quiet village of Egton, near Whitby, a location enveloped by beautiful scenery and not over-burdened by passing traffic, Finkle Forge Blacksmith & Metalworks is the continuation of a long-standing, albeit, re-configured tradition.

Back in the day villages were thriving with blacksmiths whose skills were in constant demand for forging the footwear of steeds – the original horsepower for transportation means before adding racehorses to their then busy books.

Henry Jackson, Finkle Forge, Egton, Whitby. Henry took over the business originally known as Godbold Forge and has been forging some beautiful commissions. Sculptural metalwork - serpent handrails; sea themed staircases are just a few of his beautiful creations which really are like works of art. He has created pieces for the Chelsea Flower Show and other high profile commissions Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

To cope with changing times, and technology, diversification has brought a new dimension to the blacksmith’s work, and even more so for the younger generation entering the forge.

It was a Saturday job that brought Henry to Godbold Blacksmiths based at The Forge Garage in Egton. “I was 15 and doing odd bits with James (Godbold) and tidying up and it led to an apprenticeship,” recalls Henry.

He spent two years at Hereford College of Arts where he undertook a course in Design and Forge Work Skills putting the knowledge and skills he gleaned into practice back at the Forge which James Godbold set up and developed into a successful business creating ornamental ironwork, railings and sculptures.

“James ran it for nearly 40 years. I worked for him for 10 years and when he retired it fell into place.

Henry Jackson, Finkle Forge, Egton, Whitby. Henry took over the business originally known as Godbold Forge and has been forging some beautiful commissions. He has created pieces for the Chelsea Flower Show and other high profile commissions Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"The opportunity arose to take one of the workshops over and it felt like I was carrying it on, moving it forward but in a different name. I wouldn’t be where I am without all the support and encouragement from James over the years.”

It was in August 2024 that Henry set up his workshop, Finkle Forge.

The meaningful name resonates with Henry’s family home. Within the rustic stone surroundings where past meets present, the master demonstrates his skill forging steel on a coke forge and using a collection of tools – the power hammer taking some of the physical pressure off the job in hand.

“A lot of modern-day blacksmiths have a gas forge, but we have a coke forge,” says Henry – ‘we’ referring to the blacksmith who helps him to cope with the demand from the many commissions coming Finkle Forge’s way.

Henry Jackson took over the business originally known as Godbold Forge and has been forging some beautiful commissions Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"They burn hotter and you can get more of a controlled heat.

"When forging it is all about lines and transition – everything has to look smooth and flow – that is the main thing.”

The method Henry describes features in a sea-inspired handrail. Individually forged suckers add intricacy to the Octopus’ tentacles creeping around the bottom of the staircase in the home décor shop, for which it was made, in Whitby.

“I think there is a building desire for people wanting quality and artistically made pieces. It feels like there is a bit of a shift of people wanting that rather than off-the-shelf stuff.”

Some of Henry Jackson's work Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Some of Henry’s artistic pieces were created while working for James at Godbold Forge and their presence on his website have opened up this workplace, built very much on tradition, and the skills used within to the wider World.

“We do a lot of external stuff but we do a lot of internal – it’s about 50/50. We have done a lot of holiday cottages.

"People want things that people look at and go ‘wow.’ There is a lot of appreciation for what we do so, even in tougher times, people who can afford it will see the value of it which is the main thing and keeps it ticking over.

"There is always something in the pipeline that is artistic or creative so we are very lucky in that respect. You just have to keep it moving. The next problem we face is out-growing the workshop!”

At a time when many traditional crafts and trades are becoming endangered unless there is the take up to keep them ticking over, an appreciation for this particular trade in its artistic form should secure its future survival.

Of course, an essential element of that is the enthusiasm from the younger generation to become tomorrow’s master craftsmen and women.

Henry Jackson's sculptural metalwork Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Educational establishments can play their part in offering opportunities for young people to learn the skills and harness the enthusiasm of those who want to pursue this type of hands-on profession. Henry says new talent entering the trade can only keep it fresh and exciting.

“It keeps it moving forward,” he says.

Collaborations with artists are another element of Henry’s work. When we spoke he was working on a commission for Scotland’s new visitor attraction, The Inverness Castle Experience.

Perhaps the most high profile commission the 25-year-old has created so far in his career was his involvement in the silver award-winning Children with Cancer UK small show garden ‘A Place to be’ at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show held in May this year.

“That was the biggest thing we have done,” says Henry.

He explains the commission, which took around seven months to complete, features a circular steel structure and was created for the Nest. Weaved in willow, the structure provided a focal point within a playful safe space specifically designed for children who are recovering from cancer.

Finkle Forge was also involved in creating the monorail around the garden which was designed by Whitby garden designers Tom Clarke and Ros Coutts-Harwood, built by Big Fish Landscapes and sponsored by Children with Cancer UK.

“It was a great challenge getting the finer details right,” says Henry.

Working on his own designs for commissions brings another dimension to Henry’s art. On his books is a private commission for a stylised garden sculpture featuring life-size cyclists. It was for the same customer Henry created a forged and fabricated 1m diameter ‘Map of the World’ themed globe adorned with sculpted cyclist figurines for a cycling loving couple.

Balustrades, railings and gates are just some examples of Henry’s architectural artwork. Furniture also falls under his remit – his favourite being the chair he created for his final piece at college, earning him a distinction. “It probably has the most sentimental value because it was the first time I had ever designed and made something from start to finish.”

A three foot tall Sculptural Grotesque featuring traditional techniques along with the Repousse, an effect achieved by hammering detail on the reverse side, is among the fascinating characters Henry has artistically forged.

“I always liked artistic things. At school I did Art at GCSE and really enjoyed it. I finished my GCSEs and it was a decision as to whether I pursued my education through art or get an apprenticeship.”

Henry credits his mum with pointing him in the direction of the path he is pursuing now after suggesting he visit the Blacksmiths in Egton - leading him to James Godbold’s forge.

“It is something I am really passionate about and something I really enjoy so it never feels like a job. You put a lot of hard work into it, and sweat and tears, and you are left with a piece you are so proud of and a lot of them will outlast me. There are a lot around local areas so we can say we have done that and you see the progression of the business and myself.”