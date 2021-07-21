Five of North Yorkshire’s most beautiful wedding venues

With glorious rolling countryside, peppered with dreamy castles and manor houses, North Yorkshire is home to plenty of superb locations for tying the knot.
Here are five of the county’s most beautiful places to get hitched.
Ripley Castle, Ripley
Dating back to the 14th century, this Grade I listed country house has been a staple of Yorkshire’s most romantic scenery for 700 years. It is located in the north of Harrogate and has been the seat of the Ingilby baronets since they first acquired the castle in 1309. The estate sits on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park and overlooks a beautiful lake - the perfect backdrop for taking wedding photos.
Hazel Brow, Richmond
The breathtaking views of the countryside at Hazel Brow make it an idyllic locale for tying the knot. Hazel Brow is situated in the historic town of Richmond, founded in 1071, and overlooks the River Swale. Enjoy its tranquil scenery and majestic outlook while having a glass of champagne to toast your future as a couple with all of your loved ones around you.
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery, Nun Monkton
The alluring atmosphere of this vineyard makes you feel like you are sipping a glass of wine in France. Founded in 2000, the family-run business now nurtures 22,000 vines all year round. Located in a charming village between York and Harrogate this is a unique and elegant wedding spot and is walking distance away from a church where you can get married.
The Coniston Hotel, Skipton
Dating back to the 17th century, this barn features everything you expect a dream wedding venue to have; from the bewitching Yorkshire Dales scenery, to a majestic lake with a wooden dock where you can take plenty of pictures. The enchanting venue can accommodate up to 120 guests for a wedding breakfast. Need more capacity? Why not include a fairy-tale marquee?
Hackness Grange Hotel, Scarborough
This stunning 19th century manor house is one of Scarborough’s independently owned luxury venues. It sits on the brink of North Yorkshire Moors overlooking the estate’s privately owned picturesque lake, and is bordered by the River Derwent. The grounds can host wedding parties for up to 200 guests but can also offer services for more intimate occasions.