Five Rise Locks Hotel, Bingley: Victorian hotel on Yorkshire canal could be converted into housing after sale fails

A planning application to convert the Five Rise Locks Hotel in Bingley – which has nine bedrooms and a restaurant - into two houses will be considered by Bradford Council in the New Year.
The application, by Sally Morton, says one of the houses may be used for short-term holiday lets in the future.
It adds: “The property and business have been offered for sale since 2015 (over seven years) but a new hotelier has not been forthcoming and uncertainty over the building’s future has been a major concern for many nearby residents.”
This concern refers to a planning application by Chartford Housing to convert the hotel into supported accommodation for young adults – submitted in 2021.
There was a huge number of objections to that plan, and it was withdrawn in March.
The new housing application says: “The planning merits of providing this outdated and struggling hotel with a new and viable use that is compatible with its quiet residential surroundings are clear.”
A decision on the application is expected early in the New Year.
The building was originally called Hall Bank and dates back to 1875, when it was the home of mill owner George Aked.