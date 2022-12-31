Five Rise Locks Hotel, Bingley: Victorian hotel on Yorkshire canal could be converted into housing after sale fails

A hotel building that dates back to the 1870s could be converted into housing if new plans are approved.

A planning application to convert the Five Rise Locks Hotel in Bingley – which has nine bedrooms and a restaurant - into two houses will be considered by Bradford Council in the New Year.

The application, by Sally Morton, says one of the houses may be used for short-term holiday lets in the future.

It adds: “The property and business have been offered for sale since 2015 (over seven years) but a new hotelier has not been forthcoming and uncertainty over the building’s future has been a major concern for many nearby residents.”

Five Rise Locks Hotel was originally a mill owner's residence

This concern refers to a planning application by Chartford Housing to convert the hotel into supported accommodation for young adults – submitted in 2021.

There was a huge number of objections to that plan, and it was withdrawn in March.

The new housing application says: “The planning merits of providing this outdated and struggling hotel with a new and viable use that is compatible with its quiet residential surroundings are clear.”

A decision on the application is expected early in the New Year.

