Five Yorkshire museums to share £2.6m to help protect their assets

Now, as five settings in the region take a share of £2.6m to help build their resilience, culture leaders say it comes at an important time.

There are roof repairs for the Museum of North Craven Life, in Settle, and opening up old ironstone mines in parts of the North York Moors. Bankfield Museum at Halifax is also to benefit, along with Pickering’s Beck Isle Museum, with roof repairs, while Sheffield's Millennium Gallery will see funds for help with access.

This latest round of the Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND) comes under £25m agreed by the Department for Culture nationwide. Museum settings such as these help cement all kinds of local history into their own communities, judges said, and funding is aimed at helping them thrive for years to come.

Maddie Toy, collections assistant at The Bankfield Museum, Halifax with the shirt worn by Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in the 1995 BBC production of Pride and Prejudice, which is going on permanent display, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post

The grants are administered, awarded and monitored by Arts Council England (ACE). Rebecca Ball, ACE north area director, said it comes at a “vital” time.

“The North’s heritage and cultural assets are second to none,” she said. “They offer so much to their local communities as well as attracting significant levels of tourism, helping to grow the local economies of our towns and cities.

“The immensely important redevelopment work that these funds will support will be a welcome boost to cultural organisations across the North and will help make sure that more people can access the amazing creativity and culture our region has to offer.”

There is £798,500 for Settle’s Museum of North Craven Life, led by volunteers, to complete roof repairs to its Grade I-listed building The Folly. This is a setting which contributes hugely to rural place-making and to the Yorkshire Dales’ visitor economy, judges said, while the Land of Iron at Skinningrove – sharing stories of old mining areas – will receive £655,907.

Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery is awarded £315,684 to help with access infrastructure – work on the escalators which it says will help it attract more events. Halifax’s Bankfield Museum is granted £441,978 towards roof repairs. This is essential, said museum guardians, in protecting its delicate costumes.

And Pickering Beck Isle Museum, in North Yorkshire, takes £388,023 to carry out “urgent” roof and window repairs at its Grade ll-listed Georgian building.

Heather Lane, chairman of trustees at the North Craven Building Preservation Trust and the museum’s honorary curator, said it was “immensely grateful”.

At last, the trust will be able to complete a decades-long programme of renovations that will safeguard its important collections.