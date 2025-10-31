Flamborough Head and Spurn Head: Celebrating two of the most dramatic locations in Yorkshire

A new exhibition celebrating Flamborough Head and Spurn Head is opening in December.
Villages By The Sea in Flamborough.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

An exhibition which focuses on two of the most dramatic locations in Yorkshire is opening in December.

The photographs in the Portrait of Two Heads exhibition celebrate the treasured landscapes of Flamborough Head and Spurn Head and have been especially created for the Stables Gallery, in Burton Constable Hall, Skirlaugh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photographer Steve Morantz says the show features 80 of his works.

'Remains of Yesterday'placeholder image
'Remains of Yesterday'

It is the third in a series of exhibitions portraying aspects of the Yorkshire Coast held at Burton Constable Hall.

The two previous exhibitions were in 2023 and 2024.

Mr Morantz said: “We are lucky to have these headlands in Yorkshire.

"Each is internationally important for their bird populations, though perhaps underestimated for their physical beauty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
'North West to Filey'placeholder image
'North West to Filey'

"Flamborough is better known and being more accessible, more visited; Spurn is one of a kind in the UK and requires some effort to explore on foot.”

His collection is composed of impressionistic images, created from photographs taken by Steve and modified to let the colours and shapes found in the original photographs influence how the images are processed and printed.

He was born in Sheffield, studied in Hull and lives in Hornsea. Some of his work is available to view online and on Instagram.

The show runs from December 2 to January 31 at Burton Constable, Skirlaugh, East Yorkshire.

Related topics:East YorkshireYorkshire Coast
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice