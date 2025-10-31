Flamborough Head and Spurn Head: Celebrating two of the most dramatic locations in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exhibition which focuses on two of the most dramatic locations in Yorkshire is opening in December.

The photographs in the Portrait of Two Heads exhibition celebrate the treasured landscapes of Flamborough Head and Spurn Head and have been especially created for the Stables Gallery, in Burton Constable Hall, Skirlaugh.

Photographer Steve Morantz says the show features 80 of his works.

'Remains of Yesterday'

It is the third in a series of exhibitions portraying aspects of the Yorkshire Coast held at Burton Constable Hall.

The two previous exhibitions were in 2023 and 2024.

Mr Morantz said: “We are lucky to have these headlands in Yorkshire.

"Each is internationally important for their bird populations, though perhaps underestimated for their physical beauty.

'North West to Filey'

"Flamborough is better known and being more accessible, more visited; Spurn is one of a kind in the UK and requires some effort to explore on foot.”

His collection is composed of impressionistic images, created from photographs taken by Steve and modified to let the colours and shapes found in the original photographs influence how the images are processed and printed.

He was born in Sheffield, studied in Hull and lives in Hornsea. Some of his work is available to view online and on Instagram.