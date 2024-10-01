But as mercantile trade increased through the centuries and Flamborough Head became a notorious hazard, a lighthouse was finally built in 1674 and lit with fires of brushwood and coal.

It was replaced in 1806 by today’s 87ft-high lighthouse, constructed by Trinity House as one of a series along the east coast because of concerns for the safety of passing deep sea ships, heightened by the loss of cargo vessels taking coal from Newcastle to London.

The lighthouse cost £8,000 to build and its signature characteristic to help shipping identify it was two white flashes followed by a red flash.

Flamborough Head Lighthouse.

A pilots’ book published in Victorian times described this with the mnemonic: “Two whites and one red indicates Flamboro’ Head.”

To begin with it was lit by 21 argand lamps, fuelled by oil, and was the first lighthouse to incorporate red glass by which mariners could identify the location.

In 1872, Flamborough Head became the first English lighthouse to be converted to paraffin.

In 1925, the lantern’s height was increased to accommodate a new 15-foot lens, the old one shipped to a lighthouse in the Bahamas.

Conversion to electricity came in 1940 and automation in 1996, the last keepers leaving on May 8, that year.