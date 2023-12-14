Flying Scotsman: Future of iconic locomotive undecided as contract set to expire

The museum which owns the Flying Scotsman has said the future of its operation was “under consideration” as the current contract to maintain and operate the iconic locomotive expires at the end of the month.

The National Railway Museum in York released a statement regarding the steam engine’s future. It said: “The current contract to maintain and operate Flying Scotsman runs until December 2023. After the success of Flying Scotsman’s centenary year, and the locomotive’s two popular visits to the NRM, the future operation of Flying Scotsman after this date is being carefully considered.”

In September the engine was involved in a low-speed collision at the Strathspey Heritage Railway in the Scottish Highlands.

The statement continues: “Future arrangements will ensure people have the opportunity to see and experience one of the collection’s star objects and will conserve and safeguard the locomotive’s future.

“The National Railway Museum is committed to making Flying Scotsman accessible to all and this includes building on the success it’s had in our museums in the centenary year and operating it up and down the country.”

For its final engagement of its centenary year, the Flying Scotsman will visit the Locomotion museum in Shildon, County Durham, between 16 December and 7 January 2024.

The locomotive will remain in Shildon after this date, however it will not be on display.

