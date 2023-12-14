Flying Scotsman: Future of iconic locomotive undecided as contract set to expire
The National Railway Museum in York released a statement regarding the steam engine’s future. It said: “The current contract to maintain and operate Flying Scotsman runs until December 2023. After the success of Flying Scotsman’s centenary year, and the locomotive’s two popular visits to the NRM, the future operation of Flying Scotsman after this date is being carefully considered.”
In September the engine was involved in a low-speed collision at the Strathspey Heritage Railway in the Scottish Highlands.
The statement continues: “Future arrangements will ensure people have the opportunity to see and experience one of the collection’s star objects and will conserve and safeguard the locomotive’s future.
“The National Railway Museum is committed to making Flying Scotsman accessible to all and this includes building on the success it’s had in our museums in the centenary year and operating it up and down the country.”
For its final engagement of its centenary year, the Flying Scotsman will visit the Locomotion museum in Shildon, County Durham, between 16 December and 7 January 2024.
The locomotive will remain in Shildon after this date, however it will not be on display.
The Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster in 1923 and was the first locomotive to reach 100mph. It hauled passengers along the London and North Eastern Railway from the beginning of the “Big Four” era of British railways until being withdrawn from service in 1963.
