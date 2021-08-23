The Flying Scotsman makes its way over Arten Gill viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales.

But surely there is no better place to see it than running through the stunning Yorkshire Dales.

This weekend, the No. 60103 Flying Scotsman once again made its way through Yorkshire hauling the Waverley, taking its passengers from York to Carlisle via Leeds - and back again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The locomotive left York at 9.30am on Sunday (August 22) and passed through Leeds, Shipley, Keighley and Skipton to pick up passengers before heading through the Dales, joining the famous Settle and Carlisle Railway.

There it travelled across some of the most breathtaking railway in the country, over Ribblehead Viadict and giving incedible views of the Yorkshire Dales including its three peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

After finally getting to Carlisle at around 2pm, its passengers had around 90 minutes to explore before the locomotive headed back to York, giving them the chance to witness the Dales in all its beauty once again.

Tickets for the trip typically cost more than £100, with the premier class costing more than £300, but they are still often sold out.

The trip comes after the Flying Scotsman had spent around a month at Locomotion, in Shilden, near Darlington.