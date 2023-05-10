All Sections
Flying Scotsman: How you can immerse yourself in the sights and smells of legendary locomotive in Yorkshire

Fans of The Flying Scotsman will get the inside scoop of the legendary locomotive in Yorkshire this month.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th May 2023, 16:06 BST

The historic 60103 Flying Scotsman is currently stationed at Keighley & Worth Valley Railway and eager fans of the machine will get a closer look.

There are tours of the train shed on May 12, 15 and 20 at Haworth, while earlier this week and last week, there has been the chance to visit the cab of the Flying Scotsman as part of a footplate experience, which included experts giving fans a rundown of the controls of the great machine.

The train shed tours allow the chance to get close to the locomotive while a volunteer guide explains exactly what it happening as it is being serviced in the yard.

The Flyling Scotsman is on show at Ingrow Station, Keighley, for the public allowed to view the Locomotive. Steve Daley from Keighley and Worth Valley Railway pictured with thbe Locomotive.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon HulmeThe Flyling Scotsman is on show at Ingrow Station, Keighley, for the public allowed to view the Locomotive. Steve Daley from Keighley and Worth Valley Railway pictured with thbe Locomotive.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme
The Flyling Scotsman is on show at Ingrow Station, Keighley, for the public allowed to view the Locomotive. Steve Daley from Keighley and Worth Valley Railway pictured with thbe Locomotive.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

But anyone hoping to get up close to 60103 will have to wait for another opportunity, as the tickets have currently all sold out. However, you may still be able to get a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman as it is stationed at Keighley & Worth Valley Railway until May 29.

The heritage railway is a five-mile branch line set in the heart of West Yorkshire, running heritage steam and diesel trains from the industrial landscape of Keighley to the stunning Brontë Country of Oxenhope.

The Flying Scotsman, built in Doncaster in 1923, celebrates its centenary this year with a programme of appearances, rail tours and exhibitions about its history.

