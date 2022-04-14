Fresh from recent steam tours around the UK, Riley and Son (E) will complete the engine’s overhaul on behalf of its owners, the National Railway Museum in York, at their workshop at the East Lancs Railway.

Flying Scotsman left Doncaster works in February, 1923, and was the first locomotive of the newly-formed LNER (London and North Eastern Railway).

Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and numbered 1472, the locomotive was not named Flying Scotsman until the following year when it was picked to attend the British Empire Exhibition in London and renumbered 4472.

The Flying Scotsman has arrived at East Lancs Railway for its overhaul

The locomotive went on to operate in service until 1963 and later in preservation, which included tours of the USA, Canada and Australia, where it captured the hearts of millions.

Lasting between three and four months, the overhaul and recertification will ensure it can take part in national celebrations to mark the engine’s centenary in 2023.

The locomotive will be restored to the same standard as the last overhaul, which was completed in 2016.

With much of the mechanical work already completed during the enforced down-time caused by the pandemic, work will centre on the boiler and the required retube and recertification.

It will not involve any changes to the locomotive’s livery, numbering or chimney configuration.

Once the overhaul is complete, Flying Scotsman will require “running in” time before the locomotive attends a small number of heritage railway visits, also re-dated due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic.