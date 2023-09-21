Flying Scotsman, the famous heritage locomotive, will be displayed at the National Railway Museum this October half term as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations.

The Flying Scotsman will be on static display from October 21 to November 5, 2023 on the historic turntable in the National Railway Museum’s Great Hall and visitors will be able to see the locomotive with a 360-degree view for free daily from 10am to 5pm throughout October half term.

Its final visit to the museum will take place during its centenary year and was last displayed on the turntable in 2016.

Visitors can also take a journey into the locomotive’s greatest historic moments over the last 100 years in the multisensory Flying Scotsman VR experience.

Flying Scotsman at Edinburgh Waverley. (Pic credit: Steve Morgan / Science Museum Group)

There will also be a cast of historic figures which will take visitors through the Flying Scotsman’s story including the British Empire Exhibition, 100mph record-breaking run and journeys around North America and Australia.

Tickets for the VR experience must be booked in advance on the museum’s website.

The free centenary exhibition Flying Scotsman: 100 Years, 100 Voices will also be on display in the museum’s North Shed, which explores the human side of the locomotive’s legacy.

Director of National Railway Museum, Judith McNicol, said: “Flying Scotsman’s centenary is a fantastic opportunity for the public to see this world-famous locomotive, and we’re delighted that it will be on display on the turntable during the busy half term season.

“Visitors will be given a rare 360-degree view of the locomotive each day as part of a free museum admission ticket.”

During October half term, the museum’s largest ever family-focussed interactive experience Wonderlab: The Bramall Gallery, will be open after welcoming more than 23,000 visitors since it opened in the summer.

The interactive gallery includes 18 hands-on exhibits with a goal to inspire and spark curiosity in railways and engineering. During the half term, visitors will be able to see a live science show as part of the general entry ticket, including new show Streamlined by Design, which investigates the force of air resistance and how shape affects speed. Tickets for Wonderlab: The Bramall Gallery can be booked on the museum’s website.

A Network Rail supported workshop, Full Steam Ahead, will explore the important role of rail engineers and other crucial jobs in the industry through hands-on activities and will take place on October 25, 2023.

Visitors will learn about the innovative ideas and technologies shaping the future of the railways, while hearing from people who work in the industry.

In celebration of 100 years since the Flying Scotsman first entered service, a programme of events has been organised with opportunities for the public to visit the locomotive and honour its iconic history. Following its visit to the National Railway Museum, Flying Scotsman will be returning to its birthplace of Doncaster on November 11 and November 12, on the next stop in its centenary programme.