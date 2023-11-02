Doncaster Council is offering a handful of free tickets to see the city’s historic locomotive next week.

On November 11 and 12, the famous Doncaster-built Flying Scotsman will be in the city to mark its 100th anniversary. With the initial batch of tickets being sold out within hours of their release, the council is now offering a handful more in an online competition.

Those who like and share a post on the council’s X page will be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the event. Entries close at 12pm on November 3.

Attendees will be able to see the locomotive up-close at the Railport terminal as well as step onto the footplate of the engine.

Flying Scotsman was built at LNER Doncaster in 1923. It is now kept at and managed by the National Railway Museum in York.