No. 60103 Flying Scotsman is scheduled to run a series of special services throughout October and November at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway as part of celebrations marking 200 years of railway travel in the UK.

The iconic locomotive was built in 1923 and made history as the first UK steam locomotive to officially reach 100mph.

A symbol of British railway engineering, it has captivated generations and most recently carried King Charles III along the very same NYMR route in 2023.

Laura Strangeway, CEO of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, said: "We’re proud to welcome Flying Scotsman back to the NYMR as part of Railway 200.

"This is a unique opportunity for visitors to step back in time and experience the golden age of rail travel in one of the UK’s most breathtaking landscapes. It’s a celebration of our past and a moment to inspire future generations of railway enthusiasts."

NYMR also welcomed the replica steam locomotive, Locomotion No. 1, courtesy of Darlington Borough Council, as part of the celebrations.

The original engine, which was built for Stockton & Darlington Railway, was a remarkable milestone in passenger rail travel, and the stunning replica offers a rare opportunity to experience the spirit of 1825. The engine was the work of father-and-son pioneers, George and Robert Stephenson.

The visiting replica was built in 1975 to celebrate the line’s 150th anniversary.

