Anyone who turns north from the A170 five miles to the west of Scarborough and drives up the road towards Hackness soon drives through a narrow wooded valley.
By Roger Ratcliffe
Published 17th Feb 2025, 04:00 BST

An upper stretch of the River Derwent, which flows off Fylingdales Moor, runs parallel to the road and there are several parking and picnic spots where display boards provide information about the area’s history and wildlife.

The valley itself was formed by erosion.

When water melted from the retreating glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age about 10,000 years ago it was unable to drain directly into the North Sea at Scarborough because of a natural ice dam.

Water will always find a way, however, and the meltwater gradually scoured the bedrock to the south, creating a gorge and a channel for what would become known as the River Derwent.

The woodland is thought to be around 6,000 years old and said to be one of the best examples of valley-side mixed deciduous woods in north-east England.

The underlying geology of shales, sandstones, ironstones, clay and limestones created soils which supported a rich canopy of ash and elm and understory of hazel, field maple, holly and rowan.

The name Forge Valley dates back to the 14th century when riverside works were established to smelt ironstone that was extracted nearby.

There being no local source of coal, the smelting operation was fuelled by charcoal made by slow burning timber cut from the woodland. This required the establishment of coppice blocks, some of which can still be seen.

Today the wider area forms the Raincliffe and Forge Valley Woods National Nature Reserve and lies within the North York Moors National Park.

Boardwalks through the valley have improved accessibility and visitors may be lucky to see water voles, otters, beautiful demoiselle damselflies, white letter hairstreak butterflies and uncommon birds like marsh tits and willow tits.

