An upper stretch of the River Derwent, which flows off Fylingdales Moor, runs parallel to the road and there are several parking and picnic spots where display boards provide information about the area’s history and wildlife.

The valley itself was formed by erosion.

When water melted from the retreating glaciers at the end of the last Ice Age about 10,000 years ago it was unable to drain directly into the North Sea at Scarborough because of a natural ice dam.

Forge Valley

Water will always find a way, however, and the meltwater gradually scoured the bedrock to the south, creating a gorge and a channel for what would become known as the River Derwent.

The woodland is thought to be around 6,000 years old and said to be one of the best examples of valley-side mixed deciduous woods in north-east England.

The underlying geology of shales, sandstones, ironstones, clay and limestones created soils which supported a rich canopy of ash and elm and understory of hazel, field maple, holly and rowan.

The name Forge Valley dates back to the 14th century when riverside works were established to smelt ironstone that was extracted nearby.

There being no local source of coal, the smelting operation was fuelled by charcoal made by slow burning timber cut from the woodland. This required the establishment of coppice blocks, some of which can still be seen.

Today the wider area forms the Raincliffe and Forge Valley Woods National Nature Reserve and lies within the North York Moors National Park.