Former Methodist chapel and postal buildings to be converted into apartments

A historic former Methodist chapel and a neighbouring building previously used as a sorting office are to be converted into apartments.

Planners have given the go-ahead for the scheme to build 21 homes at the buildings in Wakefield city centre. The site includes two linked buildings fronting onto Market Street and Albion Court.

The Grade II-listed building on Market Street was originally built as a Methodist chapel in the mid 19th Century and was later used as a post office and sorting office.

An extension to the building along Albion Court was built in the 1920s.

Wakefield Council has approved plans to build eight apartments within the Albion Court building. The scheme involves “extensive work” including the building of a rooftop garden.

Other work includes the removal and replacement of staircases and installing a lift.

No objections or comments of support were submitted by members of the public over the proposals. The site is within the Upper Westgate conservation area.

An officer’s report said: “It is considered that the proposal will maintain the special interest of the listed building and will preserve and enhance the character of the conservation area.”

Planning permission to convert the chapel building into 13 apartments was granted in April 2024.