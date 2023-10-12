Former Methodist chapel in Yorkshire to be converted into three-bedroom house

Nicola Parker’s application to convert the former Methodist Chapel on 58 Seamer Road, Scarborough, into residential accommodation has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The approved works to convert the chapel will take place internally, converting the ground floor main hall, and ancillary rooms into residential accommodation.

A council report says the church has been vacant for several years and was first sold in 2015 following which “some minor internal conversion works” took place.

Seamer Road Chapel

The newly approved plan states that two bedrooms and bathrooms will be created at the rear of the building with a further bedroom and en-suite bathroom set to be built within the roof space once a staircase and mezzanine floor have been constructed.

Apart from tidying up the exterior of the building and external amenity spaces, the approved plan does not include any external extensions or alterations to the chapel. No representations were made by members of the public and the highway authority did not raise any objections.

However, the council’s environmental health team raised noise and amenity concerns about the former chapel being located “immediately adjacent to the A64 which is the main strategic road into and out of Scarborough town centre”.

The creation of any parking spaces on the property has not been proposed as the applicant said efforts to use or purchase space around the site were unsuccessful. The applicant also said that parking at the front of the property would have “detracted from the building as a section of the front wall would have to be removed”.