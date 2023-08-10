The conversion of Hull Paragon Interchange’s historic former ticket office into a micro-pub is still on the cards more than a year after plans first emerged, its operator has said.

TransPennine Express is still looking into converting the vacant hall at the front of Hull Paragon Interchange and is in talks with Hull City Council and possible operators. LDRS understands the plans are still in their early stages, with details on its design, who would operate it and a possible opening date some way off.

Graham Meiklejohn, TransPennine Express’ regional development lead, said the micro-pub remained very much a real possibility as the operator continues to look to get it off the ground. It comes after Hull City Council’s Infrastructure and Energy Scrutiny Commission first heard that TransPennine Express was exploring the possibility of a micro-pub in February last year.

Councillors heard TransPennine Express was looking at how to get a water supply into the hall for a kitchen and toilets and creating cellar space. TransPennine Express Head of Regional Development Mr Meiklejohn said the project remained a live opportunity.

The curving approach to Hull's Paragon Station

The regional development lead said: “We are continuing to work with Hull City Council and prospective operators in regards to the possibility of turning the station’s former ticket hall into a pub.”

The ticket office opened in 1904 as part of an extension to the station. It features a wood panelled ticket office, glazed tiles and a mosaic floor bearing the initials of the North Eastern Railway company (NER). It closed in the 1990s when the station’s current travel centre opened. It remained the main route on foot from Ferensway until 2007 when the station opened as the current Paragon Interchange.

Since its closure, the hall has been used as a cycle and mobility scooter hire hub and for storage. It has also hosted cultural events including dance and music performances, such as one from Hull Urban Opera in June 2021.