It is understood the planning application for a caravan park with 64 pitches could be heard at an East Riding Council planning meeting in around six weeks’ time.

Matthew Green, director of Green Planning Studio which is handling the application, said efforts to reach an agreement with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to overcome their objections had caused delays.

The Trust claimed guests walking their dogs could harm wildlife while Paull Parish Council has also objected, claiming sheer drops within the fort’s boundary walls pose a safety risk. It comes after the plans were first lodged in April 2021, following the closure of the museum and visitor centre at the site, in Battery Road, Paull, the previous year.

The entrance to Fort Paull, a Victorian fort and former museum near Paull, East Riding of Yorkshire, now subject to a planning application to turn it into a caravan park. (Picture: Keith D/Wikimedia Commons)

The museum, which opened in 2000 and showcased the site’s history and had exhibits covering the last 500 years of war and conflict, has stood empty since its closure. The site was bought at auction in 2020 when much of its collection was also sold off.

Cumbria’s Solway Aviation Museum recently launched a fundraising campaign to try and buy the Blackburn Beverley transport aircraft which was on display at Fort Paull. Historic England has said it supports the plans as a way to bring the site back into use.

Plans include reopening parts of the site to public and caravans would be placed on existing hardstanding, but concerns have been raised by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the parish council including over more people using a public footpath which passes close to the site, affecting habitats.

Mr Green said plans were a sensible proposal to preserve a heritage asset. He added concerns over the footpath and ditches within the site came in spite of it being open to the public for years.

The director said: “This is about trying to find a beneficial use for this so it can be preserved. There have been some amendments to the application which have tried to take some of the issues raised into account. The Wildlife Trust has raised issues about the footpath and we’ve proposed doing some work that they want doing to try and mitigate those, but what they want us to do is too open-ended.

“There will be a small amount of additional users but we’re talking about a path that’s already in the public domain, not the site. There are some artificial ditches within the site, but this was previously a museum that people could go and wander around. Timescales for this are difficult to say if it gets approved and that’s for the council to judge.

“We could be ready to get going in three months, but conditions might be imposed as this is a scheduled ancient monument, there’s lots of other outside bodies involved in this. We’ve been working with Historic England on that, they know you can’t just leave a building without using it because it would just fall down and the council and Government doesn’t have the money to maintain an empty building.

“There’ll be access for the public too, we’re not talking about a multi-million pound visitor centre but people will be able to go in and have a walk around it.”

Fortifications at the site were first built in 1542 during Henry VIII’s reign and additions were made under Charles I’s rule during the English Civil War. The fort which exists today was completed in 1864 and was one of 10 ‘Palmerstone Forts’ built across the north east, named after then Prime Minister Lord Palmerstone.

Fort Paull housed artillery until 1915 when it became the home of the Humber Fire Command and was also used for gun training until the mid-1930s. It stored ammunition during the Second World War and supplies for shipping to the Soviet Union.