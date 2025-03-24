Fountains Café, Bradford: The iconic Yorkshire café which can transport you through time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, select items collected and stored by the local council since its closure in 2023 are to go on display at Bradford Industrial Museum.

And among the first to visit are members of the Georgiou family who helped run the setting for 55 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Georgiou is from the second generation of the family who worked in the cafe, so familiar to many from film and TV screens, alongside his brother Michael.

Museum Assistant Mark Mosley is pictured in the exhibition.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“We are delighted to see our family’s legacy in Bradford being preserved for all," he said.

"We started Fountains Café when the open-air John Street Market was first redeveloped in the 1960s, so it’s going to be exciting to see the next chapter of markets in the city centre."

Bradford's traditional market settings have seen quite some significant change over recent years, and with more to come under its new Darley Street Market and City Village project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But back in 1968, when Paul and Mary Georgiou opened Fountains Coffee House and Grill, it was at the city's then John Street Market - later known as Oastler Market - that it made its name.

The cafe was typical of fashions from the time, with its formica tops and burnt orange shades.

After its closure, Bradford Council's museums and galleries service kept some of its most recognisable items.

The fabric of the cafe had remained largely unchanged through its history, and pieces today include unique artwork, the original signage and cafe furniture, all reflecting the eclectic design trends of the late 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each piece has been painstakingly cleaned and restored, to go on display at Bradford Industrial Museum's Cafe Gallery.

Through the decades, the cafe's original retro design was to prove popular with filmmakers and TV crews, who used it as a backdrop for filming.

Scenes from Funny Cow with Maxine Peake and Alun Armstrong were shot here, as well as for the 2013 BBC mini-series The Great Train Robbery starring Jim Broadbent.

Now the museum display includes illustrations by Clock Tower Studios and memories of the setting which were collected by History in Action and brought to life by Bent Architect Theatre Company in a play about the cafe, as part of a social history project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 10 members of the Georgiou family, including 90-year-old Mary who first opened the cafe with her late husband Paul, were set to visit last Sunday.

Coun Sarah Ferriby, from Bradford Council, said: “Many Bradfordians will remember being taken to the Fountains Cafe as children, with many returning with their own families later in life.