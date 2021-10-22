1. Fossil hunting

The Yorkshire coast has a collection of breath-taking cliffs and bays that date all the way back to the Jurassic period, where you can no doubt find some fascinating fossils. Staithes, Runswick, Robin Hood’s Bay, Boggle Hole and Saltburn all have fantastic spots where you and your family can go hunting fossils, some of these treasures are millions of years old.

Photo: Jackie Turley