From Game Boys to The Cold War: New exhibition turns back time to recall days of living in the 80s

To some of us, the 1980s are recent history. It might have been the start of our working life or the time we spent in school and college.

But to others this era is now almost ancient history, a different time. Many might suggest that it was indeed a better time.

However you feel, it is a time when everything from music to politics and sport to fashion was remarkably different to what we experience today.

These differences are not lost on the museum bosses in East Yorkshire who have set up a special exhibition to explore the decade.

Emily Peach with Spitting Image figural slippers from 1987, featuring Margaret Thatcher and Neil Kinnock. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

A new exhibition at the Champney Treasure House Museum, in Beverley, is exploring the technology, fashion and historic changes of the 1980s.

The ‘1980s Britain: Money Changes Everything; exhibit, is based in Beverley and is open now until Saturday February 7.

The exhibition contains a range of 1980s objects and memorabilia, covering key historic subjects such as the Falklands War, Miners’ Strike, Poll Tax and the Cold War.

Items on display include Culture Club and Duran Duran record covers, Charles and Di cups, and classic 80s brain teaser Rubik’s Cube.

Emily Peach with a Nintendo Game Boy.

A selection of toys from the era are on show to handle, including Mr Potato Head who was given a revamp in the 80s, My Little Pony and Stickle Bricks.

There is also local documentation from East Riding Archives, including a guidebook for Humberside Airport, brochure for Leisure World at Bridlington, and videos circulated by Humberside County Council about what to do in the event of a nuclear strike.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said it would prove to be an interesting show.

He said “It’s great to bring exciting exhibits to the East Riding, and this is a great experience for the whole family.

“We encourage everyone to find out more and explore the exhibition at Champney Treasure House.”

The exhibition is open Monday to Friday 9.30am-4.45pm, and Saturday 9am-2.45pm.

The café at Champney Treasure house is also open Monday to Friday 9.30am-3.15pm and Saturday 9am-2.45pm.

At Champney Treasure House Museum there are gallery spaces to explore upstairs and downstairs in the halls, with temporary exhibitions and showcasing highlights of our collections.

The Treasure House Exhibition Space hosts a rolling programme of social history and community partnership exhibitions.

The Treasure House Museum gives an introduction to the history and culture of the East Riding with highlights including the spectacular South Cave Weapons Cache which was discovered in 2002.