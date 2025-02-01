Funding blow for villagers hoping to buy town hall from Ripley Castle owners

Villagers’ hopes of buying their own town hall from its castle owners have been thrown into disarray after funding pots were scrapped by the Government.

The Ingilby family, who are selling Ripley Castle and the surrounding estate for the first time in its 700-year history, had offered the historic Hôtel de Ville – or town hall – to villagers at a concessionary rate.

But with the Communities Ownership Fund (COF) closing early – despite arrangements in place to help with the sale – campaigning teams suddenly find themselves £150,000 short.

There have been raffles, and exhibitions to raise money, and with a ceilidh planned. But such sums can be hard to reach and teams are now appealing for donations and ideas.

They have already secured around £250,000 towards the purchase, through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and crowdfunding, as well as £75,000 to help with works. What they need now is an injection of cash or proposals to tap in to new revenue streams.

Andrew Herrington is the secretary of The Star Club, which has managed the building for 75 years as a gigs venue, community hub, and village centre for meetings and events.

“We are appealing for ideas and donations,” he said. “We haven’t found anything suitable – yet – but that is very much ongoing. If you can support us please do get in touch. We would like to proceed as quickly as possible.”

Ripley Castle Estate, owned by the Ingilby family for some 700 years, went up for sale earlier this month. It comes to market with Carter Jonas in affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate, with a guide price over £21m.

Prospective buyers have been told that offers will be considered which could split the estate into up to nine parts.

There are 445 acres of parkland, ornamental gardens, and agricultural land. And at the centrepiece of the estate, the 14th century Grade I-listed castle.

One lot lists the village store and another a hotel and annex. A third considers sporting rights and a shoot yard, while another looks at woodland and pasture.

One of Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby’s final acts as owners has been to preserve certain sectors of the estate, such as the town hall, offering it to villagers at a token £400,000.

The historic building, dated 1854, is designed in the style of a French “hôtel de ville”.

A 19th century Ingilby had torn down the old village, except for the castle and the church, and this was to be the “pièce de résistance”.

In the wake of the Second World War, another Ingilby had asked what he could do for the men. The answer was somewhere for them to buy a pint – and so The Star Club was born.

Now the club hosts parish council meetings and events for the Ripley Show in town hall. There are dominoes clubs and snooker teams, dance nights and luncheon clubs. The village primary school brings the children in every day for school dinners, and PE lessons.

It also boasts a large hall with stage, cinema space, and snooker room with full-sized tables. Music events are hugely popular, with open mic nights, gigs, and events, drawing established artists such as The Blues Band, The Animals, and others internationally.

The hall is a Grade ll-listed building registered with North Yorkshire Council as a Community Asset, with the Star Club itself as a Community Benefit Society.

The £150m Communities Ownership Fund was set up to help community groups take ownership of assets at risk of being lost. It was closed early in December, with Labour citing “challenging” finances inherited from the previous government.

Now community fundraising in Ripley has raised an extra £75,000, but teams have closed crowdfunders to ensure all donations go directly to the cause rather than online platforms.

“We’ve had fantastic support. Everybody is behind this,” said Mr Herrington. “This is somewhere for all generations.

“Nationally, gig venues are closing rapidly at a rate of two each week. It’s important for a music setting. It’s important to give older people the chance to get together.

“It’s loved by a lot of people. It’s the heart of the community really.”