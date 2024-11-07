Kirklees Council has agreed to give Huddersfield’s George Hotel a £9.8m cash boost, as a way forward for the major town centre project is confirmed.

Originally a £20.2m budget was allocated for the scheme but this has shot up to £30m amid soaring construction costs, findings of asbestos in the basement and the “historical underpinning” of the façade at John William Street. The additional costs will be funded using some of the cash earmarked for the £262m Our Cultural Heart project.

The council set out on the scheme with one contractor but ultimately couldn’t come to an agreement, with the contractor’s proposed fixed price for the project said to be “unaffordable”. The council has since settled on a new contractor and the plans have changed to be more cost effective.

Originally, the hotel would have had 91 rooms but to generate more income this number has been upped to 108. The rooms were initially projected to cost between £80 and £90 per night but now, they will be put forward at £100 to £110 per night.

The George Hotel was built in 1851 and was the site of the birthplace of rugby league in 1895. It closed in January 2013. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Before spades go the ground, a new planning application will have to be approved, and listed building consent secured. Despite the additional permissions that are required, the council is hoping that works can begin on site in Summer 2025, with the hotel up and running in Summer 2027.

The council has considered a number of options for the future of the project but a report to today’s meeting says that if it were to be paused or cancelled, a cost of £4.6m would be incurred given the work already done, and £2.3m in grant funding could be clawed back.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting where the decision was made was Coun Josh Sheard who expressed “deep concern” around the council’s financial priorities and questioned the “fairness” of the proposals.

He said: “Thirty million pounds for a hotel in Huddersfield raises serious questions about the whole priorities. We are at a critical point now where local services and infrastructures are in jeopardy and yet the council is preparing to borrow millions for a project that benefits only a small portion of the population while ignoring the needs of the many.”

In response, cabinet member for regeneration, Coun Graham Turner, explained that the hotel will generate income for the council, paying back the additional £10m investment. He added: “It’s not a case of prioritising one area over another, this was planned years ago…it will generate jobs, it will generate income and along with the other schemes we have planned for the area, we’ll create huge economic benefits across that part of town.”

Responding to a question from Coun Alison Munro around the sustainability of the project and business going forward, Coun Turner said: “This will be a success, I can assure you of that.

“Huddersfield is crying out for a quality hotel in the town centre. People like Radisson RED who are international players – this is not some small company – with several brands to their portfolio, they wouldn’t be investing with us and operating a hotel in Huddersfield if they didn’t know they were going to make some money out of it, if they didn’t know they were going to fill it…”

Coun Andrew Cooper wanted to assurance that this would be the last time more money would be requested for the project. Councillor Turner said: “…we are confident that this is the last tranche of money and we can deliver a fantastic opportunity, a fantastic hotel for the residents of Kirklees within that budget.”