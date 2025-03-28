Not many locomotives can be said to have played a part in promoting the Olympic Games.

But the Green Knight was called upon to carry the Olympic torch from Whitby to Pickering in 2012.

It isn’t quite so quick these days: in fact it has been grounded since 2015 due to a “significant crack” in its firebox.

It is one of only six locomotives of its type that remain and only a handful of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway engines that can haul mainline services to Whitby. The railway says a gift of essential funds will enable “our dedicated team of staff, apprentices and volunteers to complete the complex restoration”.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway has launched an appeal to repair The Green Knight

It adds: “We know times are tough but this appeal is absolutely vital to gift the magic of steam to future generations. Without this engine, there is a real risk to our ability to run our services to Whitby beyond 2028.”

The Green Knight (No. 75029) was built in the 1950s. Now, as part of the Railway 200 anniversary year, NYMR has launched a campaign to raise at least £200,000 towards the £400,000 needed to complete the restoration and ensure future generations can enjoy the magic of steam travel.

Paul ‘Piglet’ Middleton, Director of Mechanical Engineering at NYMR, said: “The Green Knight is an essential locomotive for us. It’s a true workhorse, capable of a wide range of haulage tasks, including running on the mainline to Whitby.

"With some of our other locomotives set for full overhauls in the coming years, getting No. 75029 back in steam is more crucial than ever. We need the support of our community to make this happen.”

The restoration work will involve the manufacture of a new copper firebox for the boiler, which it is hoped will last for another 60 years. Some £200,000 raised will make a crucial milestone in the restoration. This is just over half the amount anticipated as being needed for the boiler work and hitting this milestone will enable work to start.

To help achieve this goal, NYMR has introduced The Round Table Club, a group for supporters who have donated, with the funds raised going directly towards the restoration efforts. For £30 - Round Table Club Membership - Become a member of this special new community; £100 – Knight Repair– Sponsor one of the 1,600 boiler stays needed to get work on the boiler underway; £2,000 – Name on a Knight– Take your unique place in history with the chance to be one of only 10 people to hand write your name under the running boards.

As part of the fundraising campaign to restore the heritage locomotive The Green Knight, the NYMR are calling on the public to share their memories of the iconic engine.

Were you a former driver or fireman, or did you witness the unforgettable sight of The Green Knight carrying the Olympic Torch? Perhaps you have fond memories of family holidays in the North York Moors, watching the locomotive steam by.