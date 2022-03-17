The petrifying well at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough had confused the locals for centuries, with tales of the devil living in the cave and turning people into stone.

Nowadays we know it's the impurities in the water which has that unusual effect, but that doesn't stop people being intrigued at the unusual phenomenon - and that includes stars of the television.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priya O'Shea and Helena Garcia from Great British Bake Off have both recently visited the well, leaving a rolling pin and a witching hat to be turned into stone by the petrifying waters.

Jay Stelling at Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough, now reopened after covid lockdown restrictions were lifted

The Yorkshire Vet's Peter Wright has also visited and left his veterinary jacket.

Fiona Martin, owner of the attraction, said: "It cascades water and has a high mineral content so things to turn stone. In the olden days they thought that the devil lived down here because they couldn't understand why everything was turning to stone.

"Obviously now we understand a little bit more about chemistry and all the different magnesium, calcides and zinc in the waters. The rolling pin was left by Priya O'Shea and we've got a pig at the minute because Easter is coming around so we've got a few animals.

"We have been flooded recently so we also have a lamb that's fallen off the well during the floods.

"We've also got Peter Wright's veterinary jacket and Helena Garcia's witching hat."