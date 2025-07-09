Great Yorkshire Show: Sector leads calls for firmer footing in farming

Uncertainty is preventing farmers from growing and investing in their businesses, experts warn, as industry leaders call for clear policies and continuity from the government.

Former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters, Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore and former Environment Secretary George Eustice were among those leading debates on day two of the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS).

Changes to inheritance tax, pausing of Sustainable Farming Initiative (SFI) schemes, removal of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), combined with weather extremes, increasing overheads and a revolving door of politicians are preventing farming businesses from equipping themselves to deal with the fall-out.

The GYS, as one of the nation's leading farming showcases, saw a sell-out crowd of thousands descend on the Harrogate showground once more as livestock classes continued and the competition heated up.

**EMBARGOED FOR YORKSHIRE POST ONLY** GYS-2025-Day 2 - Wednesday - 166th Great Yorkshire Show. Pictured Judging of the British Simmental class in the cattle rings. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 9th July 2025.

Today will see many of the biggest farming championships draw to a close, before the final day of the show tomorrow, with Supreme Champions to be declared and with a Grand Cattle Parade.

On the second day of the show, Ms Batters and Mr Moore were part of a panel at a Future Farmers debate, Farm to Fortune, aimed at unlocking profit potential.

In April, Ms Batters was appointed by Environment Secretary Steve Reed to lead a review of farm profitability.

She said it has been "one of the most fascinating things I will have ever done” but also revealed how she was “staggered” by the lack of understanding in some sectors.

**EMBARGOED FOR YORKSHIRE POST ONLY** GYS-2025-Day 2 - Wednesday - 166th Great Yorkshire Show. Pictured Alfie Gill, 15, from Heeley City Farm in Sheffield, South Yorkshrie, with a Golden Guernsey Goat, which has recently been given a Royal Status. In 2024 it received a Royal title from King Charles III and is officially the Royal Golden Guernsey Goat, after becoming an endangered breed, with fewer than 2000 living animals, this is the first time the breed now with it's new Royal title has appeared at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 9th July 2025.

She said: “We have been through an enormous period of uncertainty. I worked with three Prime Ministers in one year.

"We have a lot of legislation and targets but not a focus on food or food security.

"There is a huge amount of ground to cover. If we don’t start that road map with clear policies, we will be in for more change with every government.”

Pointing to New Zealand, as an example, she wants more partnership working.

Future Farmers Debate. YAS

She said: “I see a leadership board very much in line with New Zealand, which has government led farmer boards working together.

"New Zealand is backing their farmers to work and I am saying to Steve Reed, back our farmers at home and abroad.”

She emphasised the need to export, because the UK imports more in the light of recent trade deals, and to create Brand Britain to be put on the world stage.

Highlighting the agreement to export Scottish whisky to India, the world’s largest whisky market, she added there was no reason to not use British wheat and barley in its production, creating a market for arable farmers.

“They could be joined up, but not if we work as we are”, she added.

MP Robbie Moore, Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affair, told the debate: “When I am speaking to farmers and businesses in rural areas, many reiterate they want to see clarity and certainty from Westminster.

“There is uncertainty around the willingness to invest because of the potential liability. Businesses want to grow and thrive,” he added.

"The problem is the ‘machine’ is not fit for purpose, common sense is not being applied.”

Earlier this week, a report released by North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith found more than half the farms were not profitable.

Mr Moore warned the figure is probably even more.

He slammed IHT changes as a “tragedy tax” and urged government to “sense check” what it is doing.

And the political storm prompted George Eustice, inset, former Defra Secretary, to quip he was glad he wasn’t at this year’s event in a ministerial capacity.

He made the trip from his home in Cornwall to speak about his work as chair of a think-tank looking at use of bio-methane from slurry waste being turned into fuel and fertiliser.

“I am pleased to not be here as a minister after some of what the government is doing so I can enjoy it”, he joked.

He said politicians “don’t stick at anything long enough to see things work” but it was a particular problem with agriculture.

Mr Eustice told the Yorkshire Post: “It can take two to three years to develop a policy but the average minister lasts 18 months.

"Chopping and changing undermines confidence.