Gunpowder Plot: Relic of tortured priest to go on display in Yorkshire

A relic from an evocative bygone era, with a hint of romanticism belying the brutality of its events, is now on display in a convent in York. Connie Daley finds out more.

The only item that survived the terrifying and barbarous raids on Catholic houses in the wake of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605 is now on display in York ahead of the date in November when it took place.

New research into the personal crucifix of York priest, Father Edward Oldcorne, who was hanged, drawn and quartered in the aftermath of the Gunpowder Plot, has been revealed by Bar Convent’s special collections manager, Dr Hannah Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Thomas told the Yorkshire Post: “We have been working closely with experts such as [Catholic historian] Michael Hodgetts, who has painstakingly researched the history of all known priests’ hiding holes in England and Wales, and we are now confident in believing that this is the only item surviving from a series of raids which took place at the houses of known Catholic associates across the Midlands in 1606.”

Lauren Mableson, Marketing Manager, for The Bar Convent, York, looking at the Portable recusant altar, 16th century, one of the artifacts in the exhibition. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Fr Oldcorne had been working secretly as a Catholic chaplain at Hindlip Hall, Worcester, said to be the safest house in the country as it had so many concealed hiding places.

In December 1605, he went into hiding in the house, along with his servant, Ralph Ashley, Father Henry Garnet and lay-brother Nicholas Owen, who were also suspects, and, although the house was raided several times, they were never discovered. However, conditions in the priest’s hole became unbearable and, after eight days, they surrendered.

Oldcorne was tortured, but despite there being no evidence he was involved in the Gunpowder Plot, he was put to death as a Jesuit priest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The search at Hindlip lasted an incredible 12 days, and for most of that time Fr Oldcorne remained hidden in a tiny concealed room, in fear for his life,” Dr Thomas said.

Lauren Mableson, Marketing Manager, for The Bar Convent, York, looking at the Pedlar vestments, Late 16th-early 17th Century, one of the artifacts on display as apart of the exhibition. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

"This little object is now the only surviving witness to those terrifying days, which ended with the public executions of Oldcorne and his colleagues.”

The crucifix, dated late 16th - early 17th century, was discovered in the priest’s hole where Fr Oldcorne had gone into hiding.

The label on the crucifix, which is thought to have been added in the 1950s, reads: “Missionary case and crucifix found in a priest’s hiding place at Henlip Castle [Hindlip Hall], Worcester, where Fr Oldcorne SJ ministered and was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Born York. Racked 5 times. H.D.Q [Hanged, Drawn, Quartered] April 7th 1606. Worcester.”

The crucifix is on permanent display in the exhibition at the Bar Convent, in York, the oldest living convent in England. The order was founded Mary Ward, niece of Gunpowder Plotters John and Christopher Wright, and Thomas Percy.

To the outside world, this was the first school for girls in the north of England and the teachers were widows. But behind closed doors, these women were actually religious sisters - and this house was hiding an illegal convent, which had been banned during the reign of Henry VIII who had ordered them all to close. Discovery of the convent’s real aim would have meant certain death.

Oldcorne went to St Peter’s School in York and was friends with the Gunpowder Plotters Guy Fawkes and brothers Christopher and John Wright.