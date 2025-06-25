Fields of buttercups at Hardraw, Hawes. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

The hamlet of Hardraw is near Hawes, high in the Yorkshire Dales is filled with stone-built cottages.

It takes its name from the Hardraw Force waterfall nearby, the 98ft drop of the water making it a much-loved tourist attraction, as the highest waterfall in England.

As a result of its popularity with visitors, there are a number of holiday lets, a bunk house, a pub with rooms, a tea shop, and a campsite as well as residential properties.

The area is also a magnet for walkers, with the Pennine Way cutting through Hardraw, making is a natural stop-off point for many of them.

The hiking trail runs south towards Hawes, while its journey north is from the western edge of the village and on through the countryside in the direction of Muker and Thwaite.