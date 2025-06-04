Harewood House over the years: The grand Yorkshire home before and after its transformation

Built between 1759 and 1771 by Edwin Lascelles, 1st Baron Harewood, this Palladian masterpiece was designed by renowned architects John Carr and Robert Adam.

Set within 1,000 acres of landscaped grounds by Lancelot "Capability" Brown, Harewood became a social hub for royalty and aristocracy, hosting figures like Queen Victoria and Tsar Nicholas II.

Over the centuries, Harewood has evolved from a private residence to a public cultural institution.

In recent years, the estate has embraced its role as a heritage site open to the public, with the Harewood House Trust leading the transformation.

Visitors today can explore an impressive art collection, featuring works by Sir Joshua Reynolds and Thomas Chippendale, and enjoy seasonal exhibitions like "Austen and Turner: A Country House Encounter."

The estate's grounds have been reimagined to cater to modern visitors, including the introduction of an Adventure Playscape in 2025, featuring natural play structures like zip lines and climbing towers.

A new Bakehouse visitor centre is also under development as part of ongoing improvements.

Additionally, Harewood has faced its complex history, particularly its connections to the transatlantic slave trade.

The Trust has worked to educate visitors about this legacy through art commissions and digitised documents.

Harewood House remains a vibrant blend of history and modernity, offering a unique and engaging experience for visitors today.

