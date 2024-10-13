Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwin Lascelles, 1st Baron Harewood, started building the house in 1759 after abandoning nearby Gawthorpe Hall.

Architects involved with the house included John Carr and Robert Adam and the house was not completed until about 1769. The gardens were laid out by ‘Capability’ Brown.

The first great event of this kind occurred in December 1816 with the visit of the Czar Nicholas (then Grand Duke). His Imperial Highness was making a tour of places of interest in this country and, after spending some time in Leeds inspecting various industries, he arrived at Harewood House.

Harewood House with King Edward VII when he opened Leeds university buildings July 1908. courtesy Leeds Libraries

One report said: ‘[He] was entertained in princely fashion, regaled with a selection of Handel’s music by the Earl’s band and choir.’ Before leaving he planted some young oak trees in commemoration of his visit.

In September 1835, the Duchess of Kent and Princess Victoria visited Yorkshire. After staying at Bishopthorpe, with the Archbishop of York, they arrived at Harewood House at about 1pm on the 12th and were received by the Earl and Countess of Harewood who gave them a hearty welcome.

The Harewood troop of the Yorkshire Hussars, commanded by the Hon Wm Sebright Lascelles, was drawn up on the lawn in front of the House.

During the evening a splendid banquet in honour of the Royal visitors was held in the Long Gallery. It was attended by noted ladies and gentlemen of the surrounding neighbourhood, numbering over 100.

HRH Princess Royal, who visited Harewood House, to officially open the new displays, pictured looking round the large gallery room before unvieling a plaque to record her visit and the start of a new season in 2004

The following day, Sunday, the village, the park and the church at Harewood, were thronged with people. They were from Leeds and other places to catch a glimpse of the Royal party.

Two hours before the time for service, the church was crowded, the road from the House was lined with spectators and every space offering a view was occupied. At the appointed time, the Royal party walked to the church.

The Duchess of Kent accompanied the Earl of Harewood and Princess Victoria with Lady Georgina Harcourt, daughter of the Archbishop of York.

The Royal procession afterwards returned in the same way that they had arrived, escorted by the Leeds police, and it was estimated many people were present.

Harewood House HM The King George V and HM The Queen (Queen Mary) August 23 1933. courtesy Leeds Libraries

Only four years elapsed before Harewood again housed a Royal guest, this time the Queen Dowager Adelaide, who, attended by Earl Howe and suite, called on her passage to the North.

Eighteen seventy-two saw the visit of HRH the Duke of Connaught, then known as Prince Arthur, who Lord Harewood entertained on his Royal Highness’s coming to Leeds to open Roundhay Park

The Prince and Princess of Wales (the future King George V and Queen Mary) stayed at Harewood over a few days in May 1904 whilst opening the Bradford Exhibition at Lister Park.

They also unveiled a statue of Queen Victoria. At Harewood, the Princess who was very fond of China, was able to examine the famous collection of Sevres and old Dresden.

Harewood House showing HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh on 18 October 1958

Also of interest to the Royal couple was the exquisite breakfast service which was given to Marie Antoinette on her marriage.

Additionally, there were many priceless relics which were once in the Petit Trianon. These treasures were collected by Edward Lascelles (1st Earl of Harewood) who was known to his friend the Prince Regent as ‘the Beau’. He went over to Paris just after the Revolution, and bought well and wisely.

The King, (Edward VII) and the Queen opened an extension to the University of Leeds on Tuesday July 7, 1908. The Royal couple were driven from the railway station to the Town Hall and then to the University. At the end of their visit, they stayed overnight at Harewood.

Before their departure the King, Queen and Princess Victoria each planted an oak tree on the lawn in commemoration of their visit. The villagers and school children joined heartily in the send-off.

The general manager of the North Eastern Railway Company and the West Riding Chief Constable were presented to their majesties. Lord Harewood, Lord Wenlock and others were on the Collingham station platform to see the Royal visitors leave amid great cheering.

Royalty became closely associated with Harewood House from 1922. This was when Mary, Princess Royal, the only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary, married Henry Lascelles (later the 6th Earl of Harewood) on February 28 of that year.

Harewood Park, HM Queen Elizabeth II planting a tree 18 October 1958

Initially it was said the married couple spent time between their homes in London and Goldsborough Hall, North Yorkshire, before eventually moving into Harewood House. The couple had two children George Lascelles, 7th Earl of Harewood and Gerlad Lascelles.

The King and Queen arrived at Harrogate in the Royal train on Monday August 21, 1933. At the station they were met by the Earl of Harewood who travelled with them to Harewood House.

The Harewood village was brightly decked with bunting and about 200 villagers lined up on either side of the main street. Children waved Union Jacks and there was loud cheering as their car drove through to the House.

The Royal couple spent a quiet day there on Tuesday and, after opening the new Leeds Civic Hall on Wednesday, the King left for Balmoral. The Queen stayed for a few more days before joining him.

By 1935 it was reported that annually the Queen was paying ten days’ visits to the Princess Royal and the Earl of Harewood at Harewood House.

A request for privacy was made by Queen Mary at the end of August 1936 shortly before her stay at Harewood House.

In past years when she had travelled to Harrogate, the station was decorated with masses of flowers, shrubs and hanging baskets, and nearly 100 privileged guests of the railway company have been given seats on either side of her Majesty’s red carpeted route to the to the station yard.

This time was to be much different and nobody but passengers waiting for trains were to be allowed on the west side of the station where the Royal train would arrive.

Although the visit was private, the Harewood villagers were no less excited than in previous years, and the welcome that awaited Queen May on her approach to Harewood House was as warm as ever.

On October 17, 1958, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh began a two-day visit to Leeds, coinciding with the Leeds Centenary Music Festival. The Royal couple visited the engineering works of R.W. Crabtree and the clothing factory of Montague Burton Ltd.

During the evening the Queen and the Duke, with Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Harewood attended the Grand Theatre before returning to Harewood House. Whilst staying there the Queen planted a tree in Harewood Park.

The Princess Royal died suddenly at Harewood House at the age of 67 in 1965. The Archbishop of York, Dr Donald Coggan said: ‘The people of Yorkshire regarded her as in some ways especially their own, for she identified herself with so many interests and constantly responded to calls for help in all kinds of good works.’ The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attended her funeral which took place privately at Harewood.

HRH Princess Anne visited Harewood House on Tuesday March 16, 2004 to officially open the new displays. The Princess was greeted by Lord and Lady Harewood, Harewood Chief Executive Mike Schafer and Harewood House Staff.

She was pictured in a gallery, and with her cousin, David, Viscount Lascelles before meeting former workers in the old kitchen. She unveiled a plaque to record her visit and the start of a new season at the House. The Princess was also presented with one of Harewood’s new roses, Rosa ‘Yorkshire Princess’.