Harrogate Film Society: Bringing the best in world cinema to North Yorkshire for 70 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, members enjoy the comfort of watching brilliant films in the HFS’s base at Harrogate Odeon, as well as regular social and themed events where the group engages with the community and the wider world. As it enters its 70th season, the society is looking back on seven decades of its history, from a position where it now has its highest-ever membership.

Last season boasted 200 members, a record number, and now the HFS is about to launch its latest season of world cinema, independent gems and all-time classics in robust health with close to as many people signing up as last time round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair Paula Stott says: “We are really excited that HFS is now in its 70th season of bringing the very best in world cinema to Harrogate, such as our opener, All We Imagine As Light, a beautifully shot film from India. It is a tribute to the loyalty of our members, the interest of new members and our ‘drop in’ audience members. Since Covid, we have been screening in the Odeon. The helpful staff, the big screen and high sound quality provide an excellent cinematic experience.”

Harrogate Film Society's Chair Paula Stott, right, outside the group's home at the Harrogate Odeon. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

From the very beginning Harrogate Film Society has moved back and forth with the times, screening films at the forefront of new cinematic movements such as Jirí Menzel’s Closely Observed Trains (1966) from the Czech New Wave in Season 15; Diva (1981) directed by Jean-Jacques Beineix, an early film in France’s Cinema du Look movement in Season 29; and Spike Lee’s 1986 debut feature She’s Gotta Have it, a landmark in American Independent Cinema in Season 34.

Recent innovations have seen the launch of the society’s post-screening discussion groups and talking point boards, together with new strands to fit outside the core programme such as the Exhibition on Screen Arts series, and the much-loved ‘Classic Cinema’ seasons.

This long-running film group’s success stems from two overwhelming characteristics – knowledge and passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The faces of the volunteers on the Harrogate Film Society committee may change but the commitment to bring to Harrogate the very best the world of cinema has to offer for the last seven decades has been unchanging.

With an enduring remit to screen contemporary films not on general release, with a wide spread of genre, countries of origin and cultural outlooks, the society’s dedication remains as true as it ever was.