Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colliery – sited about half a mile to the north east of Hatfield & Stainforth railway station – would be sunk on historic ground, as Hatfield was, centuries earlier, famous for its Chase, the happy hunting ground of Kings and courtiers.

A report said Hatfield Colliery Co. (HCC), formed towards the end of 1910, was hoping the whole of the sinking would be accomplished without drying up any of the local wells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that the two pit shafts were to be sited about 80 yards apart.

Hatfield colliery 4 Jan 1984

On the sods’ cutting day, a small company of directors, officials, mining engineers, with some of the neighbouring people, numbering about fifty, assembled in a large field.

Shortly after 12.30 pm, Thomas Townrow, of Chesterfield, chairman of the directors of the company, stood in the centre of a ring, which marked the spot where number one shaft was to be sunk.

With a brand new small digging spade, he cut the turf in an oblong, and putting his spade beneath it, turned it over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townrow then went to the other shaft site and performed a similar operation. In a short speech he said coal would not be reached before 800 or 900 yards had been sunk.

Hatfield Main Colliery early view. Peter Tuffrey collection

A good many difficulties would have to be contended with, and a good deal of work to be done by the mining engineers. It was the intention of the company to work the Barnsley seam of coal.

One newspaper commented later: ‘On the spot where Royalty once disported themselves, where archers drew the long bow and sent their shafts at the red deer, are now shafts of a very different character, up which the latest machinery will wind coal from the bowels of the earth’.

By March 1913, the HCC said that the whole of the plant necessary for operations had been erected. About 104 acres of land were acquired in the neighbourhood of the colliery for the purpose of housing workmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on sinking the colliery was affected by the First World War, causing a reduction in man power and scarcity of materials. Nonetheless, an announcement was made on August 15, 1916 that the Barnsley seam had been reached at a depth of 850 yards on the previous day.

Hatfield colliery cutting of first sod. Peter Tuffrey collection

It was not only of a good thickness but of rich quality. The method of sinking adopted was unique in the local coalfield, although it had been practised at many collieries in Europe, and was known as the cementation process.

The operations, successfully caried out, had been in charge of M. Albert Francois. Two days later, at a Thorne Board of Guardians meeting, a Mr Dunstan claimed that the Hatfield seam was the thickest ever met within the Barnsley working.

He had always argued that ‘the further east the thicker the Barnsley bed would be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Hill in The South Yorkshire Coalfield (2001) said the colliery was well-placed for the ports of Hull and Immingham some 40 miles away.

Hatfield Colliery radio controlled coal cutter 21 October 1967

He continued: ‘Served by the LNER, Doncaster to Hull branch, and Hatfield Staithes on the Sheffield & South Yorkshire Navigation Co’s canal, the colliery had good outlets for its production.’

On August 15, 1917, the HCC asked the Thorne Rural Council to support an application they were making to the Ministry of Munitions for permission to build 55 houses at Stainforth for the accommodation of workmen.

It was urged that the houses were absolutely necessary to enable the HCC to go on with their development scheme. The houses were intended as the first instalment of a great model village project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing the manager of the colliery, the Council unanimously decided to support the proposal.

In 1930 there were 3,600 employees at the Colliery, but the management said they could find work for 500 more coal getters and 100 other hands. The weekly output now exceeded 20,000 tons.

‘A big problem in staffing these new pits was that of housing, and although Hatfield had built 1,471 houses and Thorne Rural Council nearly 300 in the neighbourhood, there was still need for many more. The Rural Council had a scheme for building 200 as soon as possible,’ said one account.

Hatfield colliery sinkers. Peter Tuffrey collection

Dunscroft, a mile away from Hatfield village, and the same distance from the colliery, was one of the areas developed to house the colliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 12, 1939 there was a disaster at Hatfield colliery. The following day, Don Valley Labour MP, Tom Williams, told the House of commons that 64 people were involved in a winding accident.

This occurred at the change of shifts when 52 persons were being lowered and 12 raised in the cages.

The descending cage struck the shaft bottom and the ascending cage was arrested in the head gear after the winding rope had been detached. One man died as a result of the accident.

Others suffered fractured limbs – and amputations of legs were necessary in the case of 10 men and boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brass band was formed in 1947 by two colliery workers, Mr J.G. Hedley (Geordie Hedley), and Mr. J. Rigby. Reconstruction work took place during the latter half of the same decade and output was increased as a result.

Further work underground in the late 1950s enabled a link to be made with Thorne Colliery and the two were merged in 1967.

The 1970s at Hatfield colliery were noted for a number of improvements and record productivity achievements.

‘Now it is coal cutting by radio control,’ said a local report on October 20, 1967.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prototype, evolved by National Coal Board scientists, had been shown in a surface set up at Hatfield Colliery the previous day.

For the demonstration to pressmen, a 45-year-old face worker, William Pearson, was whisked out of the pit, and given half an hour’s instruction.

‘What the radio control means is that the operator of the cutting machine will not have to stay with, weaving among pit props, alongside the machine’s controls. He can be ahead of it or behind it,’ it was claimed.

‘[Hatfield Colliery] has become the first in the country to take on a Swedish look in the pithead baths,’ wrote the Sheffield Telegraph on May 6, 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for the sauna came from miner John McGarvey, who told the pit’s consultative committee how impressed he had been by sauna baths on a tour of Scandinavia.

The committee, comprising NUM officials and colliery bosses, investigated the suggestion and later decided to go ahead and spend £500 on a sauna bath made by a Doncaster firm.

‘The money has come from the charity and welfare fund which is jointly run by the union and management,’ said Frank Clark, Hatfield NUM branch secretary.

But while the men sweated it out in the sauna – as many as 12 at a time – women and girls employed in the offices and canteen were told there was no hope of them being allowed to use the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During November, 1993, it was announced the combined pit of Hatfield and Thorne would close, which took place on December 3, 1993, when under ownership of British Coal.

On January 4, 1994, a team from the pit's management announced they wanted to re-open the pit, forming Hatfield Coal Company Ltd on January 25, 1994. The first coal was dug on July 7, 1994.

In its first year of operation the company made a profit of £2.4 million. Yet, on August 9, 2001 the company went into receivership.

Over the next few years, Hatfield colliery underwent further ownership changes.