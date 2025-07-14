Hayburn Wyke: The quiet Yorkshire cove at the centre of a Cold War spy plot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in Yorkshire, the spook in our most intriguing and – indeed – real-life espionage story didn’t wear an overcoat and trilby but an anorak and woolly hat. And his prying eyes surveyed nothing more secret than a secluded cove up the coast from Scarborough.

It is a story I always recall whenever I follow the airy Cleveland Way footpath south along the cliffs from the Ravenscar end of Robin Hood’s Bay and descend the steep flight of steps to a footbridge over tumbling Hayburn Beck and the stony shore which fronts the small ravine of Hayburn Wyke.

Hearing just the soothing swish of a small waterfall and gentle lapping of the tide, this is surely the last place anyone would expect to be involved in Cold War intrigue.

Hayburn Wyke waterfall

For sure, over the years, the Wyke has received numerous visitors from abroad, but many are rambling on the Cleveland Way National Trail to its terminus at Filey Brigg.

Sometimes, the foreign visitors are birds like the honey buzzard or Arctic skuas harassing local herring gulls.

A couple of centuries ago, the visitors were smugglers bringing barrels of French brandy. But on August 31 1971, an event took place which wrote a fascinating new chapter in the history of the cove.

In London’s early morning darkness, a man was arrested for drunk driving, and at the police station, he turned out to be a KGB agent, Oleg Adolfovich Lyalin, whose cover was working as a Soviet trade delegate.

He was soon put into the hands of our domestic security service, MI5, and at a safe house, Lyalin said he wanted to defect along with his secretary, Irina Teplyakova, with whom he had been having an affair.

To bolster their case for political asylum, he began telling agents about some of his espionage activities in the UK.

One story concerned several visits he had made to Hayburn Wyke in the 1960s.

His job, he said, was working for a KGB unit specialising in sabotage and covert attacks during periods of international unrest or war.

It was his task to provide reconnaissance briefings on places suitable for landing Soviet groups by sea and air.

One purpose of agents landing at Hayburn Wyke, a plan which had been given the code name Operation Foot, might have been its location eight miles from the UK’s ballistic missile early warning station at Fylingdales, surely an early target in any Soviet attack.

But another objective, according to Lyalin, was the sabotage of railways and other infrastructure in order to demoralise the locals.