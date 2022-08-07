The popular event, which sees the Vintage Car Rally held as part of the show, took place across the Saturday and Sunday this weekend (Aug 6 and 7).

The weekend car rally had been held every year since 1982 until the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the last two events.

But it was back with a bang this year as the sun shined on the event, and scores of exhibitors attended alongside family entertainment, live music and refreshments.

Ticket holders can make their way in and out of the festival area across the weekend, allowing them to take a look around Hebden Bridge and all the history and stores it has to offer.

The event has been run by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge since 2006, and each year the numbers of visitors and exhibitors has continued to grow. The pandemic put a stop to that for a couple of years but it's now back and organisers hope it will continue on its upward trajectory.

All funds raised support local good causes and those who are in need alongside national and international charities.

Take a look through our gallery and see the best pictures from the event. All images taken by Allan McKenzie

